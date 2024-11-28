Realme Neo 7 With IP68 Rating Set to Launch on December 11

Realme has officially confirmed the launch date for its highly anticipated Realme Neo 7 smartphone in China. The new phone will debut as a successor to the Realme GT Neo 6, without the GT branding. It is confirmed to bring an upgraded battery over the predecessor among other things. The Realme GT Neo 7 is already teased to arrive in the mid-range price segment. It is expected to run on MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset and pack a 7,000mAh battery.

The Realme Neo 7 will launch in China on December 11 at 4:00pm local time (2:30am IST), as per a teaser poster shared (in Chinese) by the company on Weibo. It is already available for pre-booking in the country via Realme's official website and e-commerce sites.

Realme Neo 7 Price, Expected Specifications

The Realme Neo 7 is confirmed to arrive with a starting price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,100). It is teased to have an AnTuTu score of more than 2 million, a large battery with capacity more than 6,500mAh, and an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Recent leaks claimed that the Realme Neo 7 will have a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset under the hood and a 7,000mAh battery. It is expected to feature an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 80W wired charging support. It could have an 8.5mm thin body.

The Realme GT Neo 6 was launched in China in May with a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB version.

Specifications of the last generation GT Neo phone include a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, and a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.