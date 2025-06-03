Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, and More

Nothing Phone 3 is teased to be the company's "first true flagship smartphone".

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 June 2025 06:30 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, and More

Nothing Phone 3 will arrive as the successor to the Phone 2 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 3 is the upcoming flagship phone from the UK-based company
  • The handset is confirmed to be launched globally in July
  • Nothing says it has "killed" the Glyph Interface on the Phone 3
Nothing Phone 3 is set to be launched in global markets and India soon. Even though the company has introduced two smartphones in the past which packed promising mid-range upgrades, none of them have aimed to take on the flagship smartphone market, something which the upcoming handset looks to change. The UK-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) has confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be its “first true flagship smartphone”. While its specifications still remain under wraps, the upcoming handset has been teased to undergo a major design shift.

In this article, we have curated every piece of information available about the Nothing Phone 3, based on teasers, confirmations by the company, and leaks from credible sources. Here's everything you need to know about the handset including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Nothing Phone 3 Launch Details

The upcoming Nothing Phone 3 is teased to launch in India and the global markets in July 2025. While the company has not shared exact launch date and time details, you may be able to catch a livestream of the event on Nothing's official YouTube channel when the date is announced.

With almost a month remaining, we can expect more details about the smartphone to be announced soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing Phone 3 Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Although exact pricing remains under wraps, Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed that the Nothing Phone 3 will cost around GBP 800 (roughly Rs. 90,000). Thus, it could be priced almost double of what the Nothing Phone 2 cost at launch; Rs. 44,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. At this price point, it could compete against the likes of iPhone 16 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25+, and the Oppo Find X8 Pro in the premium segment.

The phone is expected to be available for purchase through Flipkart and select retail stores across the country upon launch.

Nothing Phone 3 Features and Specifications

Nothing claims its upcoming Phone 3 will be the "first true flagship smartphone” and will have "premium materials." While only a handful of details have been made official, leaks and rumours have given us an idea of what to expect. Here's everything we know about the Nothing Phone 3 so far.

Design

It is likely that the upcoming Nothing Phone 3 will miss out on a key design feature that has become a signature element in its smartphones in the last few years — the Glyph Interface. The company teased “We killed the Glyph Interface” via a social media post. This potentially means current Nothing Phone 1 or Phone 2 users who upgrade to the Phone 3 may not be able to check alerts via the signature glowing LEDs at the back.

Teaser images of the handset also suggest a textured back panel with a dual-tone finish and a button-like feature, although whether it's actually a button or just a design element remains unclear.

Specifications

Teased to be a flagship-grade offering, the Nothing Phone 3 could be powered by a flagship processor — a first for the company. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite, MediaTek Dimensity 9400, or MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, all of which power other premium smartphones in the market.

Leaks suggest that the upcoming handset may pack a battery with a capacity larger than 5,000mAh. For optics, it may sport a triple rear camera setup, comprising a large primary sensor as well as a periscope telephoto shooter.

We can expect to learn more details about the Nothing Phone 3 closer to its launch, which is set for July.

