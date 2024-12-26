Samsung Galaxy Ring was introduced at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris in July alongside the Galaxy Z foldable smartphones. Samsung's first fitness ring was launched in India a few months back, but a recent leak indicates that we may see its successor as soon as January 2025. The South Korean brand is expected to unveil the Galaxy Ring 2 alongside the Galaxy S25 series smartphones at the upcoming Unpacked event. The next-generation Galaxy Ring is said to come with enhanced health-tracking features.

Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 Could Be Showcased in January

As per a report by DigiTimes, Samsung will tease the Galaxy Ring 2 during the Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. The launch event is rumoured to take place on January 22. The upcoming model will reportedly retain the nine size options of the first-generation Galaxy Ring and include two new sizes to compete with rival Oura Ring.

Samsung is said to offer more accurate health data sensors and improved AI functionalities in the Galaxy Ring 2. It is expected to deliver more than seven days of battery life on a single charge. Besides the next-generation Galaxy Ring, Samsung is believed to be readying its AR smart glasses alongside the Galaxy S25 family for the Galaxy Unpacked event.

The brand gave us a first glimpse at the Galaxy Ring earlier this year in January, during the Galaxy S24 series launch event. Samsung then revealed the wearable in February at MWC 2024. The fitness ring was launched on July 10 at the Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6. It was made available in India in October with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999.

The Galaxy Ring comes in nine sizes ranging from five to 13. It includes Samsung's proprietary Health AI features to track different health data. The ring has a Titanium build and is rated IP68 for water and dust resistance.