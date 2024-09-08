Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Great White Sharks Gather at a Mysterious Spot in the Pacific Ocean Called White Shark Café

Great White Sharks Gather at a Mysterious Spot in the Pacific Ocean Called White Shark Café

Great white sharks, typically found off the coast of California, make a long journey to this remote location in Pacific Ocean

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 September 2024 16:53 IST
Great White Sharks Gather at a Mysterious Spot in the Pacific Ocean Called White Shark Café

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Gerald Schömbs

Barbara Block, a marine sciences professor named the area while studying the migration of these sharks

Highlights
  • Great white sharks gather at the White Shark Café annually
  • White Shark Café is located in the middle of the Pacific Ocean
  • Scientists still investigate the reasons behind this annual migration
Advertisement

The White Shark Café, located in the Pacific Ocean between Baja California and Hawaii, is a mysterious region where great white sharks gather every winter and spring. This area, once thought to be an ocean desert, has puzzled scientists for years. Great white sharks, typically found off the coast of California, make a long journey to this remote location. Barbara Block, a marine sciences professor at Stanford University's Hopkins Marine Station, named the area while studying the migration of these sharks using electronic tags between 1999 and 2000.

The Enigmatic Migration

Block's research revealed that four out of six tagged sharks swam southwest, staying in this unexplored ocean patch the size of Colorado. These sharks also engaged in deep dives, some reaching depths of 1,500 feet, sparking curiosity among scientists. Why would these sharks leave their abundant hunting grounds in California to travel to what was once considered a barren part of the ocean?

A Lively Ocean Oasis

In 2018, Block and her team embarked on a mission to uncover the mystery behind the White Shark Café. They tagged 20 sharks and retrieved data from 10, revealing surprising findings. The Café, once thought to be desolate, was brimming with life.

Deep-sea fish, squids, and microscopic algae populated the area, suggesting it could be a vital food source for the sharks. But the study suggested that the food options in the open ocean were not more than the ones they could have found in their familiar hunting grounds, which leads to the speculation that the White Shark Café might have significance for mating practices.

Mysteries of Shark Diving Patterns

However, the question remains: why do sharks seek this food in the open ocean? Observing the sharks' diving patterns, researchers noted that males increased their deep dives in April, leading to speculation about potential mating behaviours. Still, why males dive more than females remains unclear, leaving scientists like Block and her team searching for answers.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Science, ocean, Pacific Ocean, Shark, Marine, Earth, Studies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Amazon Electronics Festive Sale: Mobile Offers, Discounts on Laptops and Other Products
iPhone 16 Series' A18 Chipsets Uses Arm's V9 Technology: Report

Related Stories

Great White Sharks Gather at a Mysterious Spot in the Pacific Ocean Called White Shark Café
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Honor 200 Pro Review: Honourable yet Expensive Camera Phone
  2. Amazon Electronics Festive Sale 2024: Discounts on Mobiles, Laptops, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Great White Sharks Gather at a Mysterious Spot in the Pacific Ocean Called White Shark Café
  2. Placebo Effect Link Discovered With Previously Unassociated Parts of the Brain
  3. Infant Mortality Rate and Decline of Bat Population Might Have a Strange Correlation, Study Claims
  4. Aurora Season in September 2024 Could Bring Vibrant Northern Lights Due to Earth's Tilt
  5. Groundbreaking Thorium-229 Nuclear Clock May Reveal Changes in Fundamental Constants
  6. China Aims to Launch Tianwen-3 Mars Sample-Return Mission in 2028, Surpassing US in Space Race
  7. Scientists Make Mouse Skin Transparent Using Food Dye, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  8. SpaceX Falcon 9 Successfully Launches NROL-113 Mission, Deploying Spy Satellites for US
  9. Scientists Test Nanorobots to Treat Brain Aneurysms
  10. Apple Watch Series 10 to Get New Watch Faces, Improved ECG Sensor, Water Resistance: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »