The White Shark Café, located in the Pacific Ocean between Baja California and Hawaii, is a mysterious region where great white sharks gather every winter and spring. This area, once thought to be an ocean desert, has puzzled scientists for years. Great white sharks, typically found off the coast of California, make a long journey to this remote location. Barbara Block, a marine sciences professor at Stanford University's Hopkins Marine Station, named the area while studying the migration of these sharks using electronic tags between 1999 and 2000.

The Enigmatic Migration

Block's research revealed that four out of six tagged sharks swam southwest, staying in this unexplored ocean patch the size of Colorado. These sharks also engaged in deep dives, some reaching depths of 1,500 feet, sparking curiosity among scientists. Why would these sharks leave their abundant hunting grounds in California to travel to what was once considered a barren part of the ocean?

A Lively Ocean Oasis

In 2018, Block and her team embarked on a mission to uncover the mystery behind the White Shark Café. They tagged 20 sharks and retrieved data from 10, revealing surprising findings. The Café, once thought to be desolate, was brimming with life.

Deep-sea fish, squids, and microscopic algae populated the area, suggesting it could be a vital food source for the sharks. But the study suggested that the food options in the open ocean were not more than the ones they could have found in their familiar hunting grounds, which leads to the speculation that the White Shark Café might have significance for mating practices.

Mysteries of Shark Diving Patterns

However, the question remains: why do sharks seek this food in the open ocean? Observing the sharks' diving patterns, researchers noted that males increased their deep dives in April, leading to speculation about potential mating behaviours. Still, why males dive more than females remains unclear, leaving scientists like Block and her team searching for answers.