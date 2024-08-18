Technology News
Extinct Walrus-like Mammal Discovered in Atlantics, Provides New Insights into Marine Evolution

The discovery of Ontocetus posti, an extinct walrus-like mammal, reveals new insights into marine mammal evolution.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 18 August 2024 12:09 IST
Extinct Walrus-like Mammal Discovered in Atlantics, Provides New Insights into Marine Evolution

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ NOAA

scientists discover Ontocetus posti offering new understanding of marine evolution.

Highlights
  • Ontocetus posti reveals new details about marine mammal evolution
  • Fossil shows features similar to modern walruses but unique traits
  • Discovery sheds light on ancient migration and extinction patterns
Scientists have unearthed a previously unknown marine mammal species, Ontocetus posti, which lived 2.2 million years ago. Led by Dr. Mathieu Boisville from the University of Tsukuba, this discovery provides fresh insights into the evolutionary history of walruses and the impact of environmental changes on marine life. The fossil remains, found in Norwich, UK, and Antwerp, Belgium, were initially misidentified but later revealed unique features distinguishing Ontocetus posti from its relatives.

New Insights into Evolution

The newly identified Ontocetus posti exhibits several notable traits, such as four post-canine teeth, a larger lower canine, and a short, fused mandibular symphysis. These features suggest it was a suction-feeder, similar to modern walruses. Dr. Boisville points out that this finding highlights convergent evolution, where different species develop similar traits due to similar environmental pressures.

Migration and Adaptation

Ontocetus posti's presence in the North Atlantic illustrates a fascinating migration story. It is believed that Ontocetus originated in the North Pacific Ocean and migrated to the Atlantic via the Central American Seaway, a now-closed oceanic passage. As the climate cooled and the seaway closed during the Late Pliocene, the environment shifted significantly, likely contributing to the extinction of Ontocetus posti by the Early Pleistocene. This extinction paved the way for the modern walrus, Odobenus rosmarus, which now inhabits the Arctic.

Importance of the Discovery

The discovery of Ontocetus posti is crucial for understanding walrus evolution and the effects of past environmental changes on marine mammals. It underscores how species adapt to shifting climates and can offer insights into how current and future climate changes might affect marine life. Studying such extinct species helps refine our knowledge of marine mammal evolution and guides conservation efforts for existing species.

Future Research Directions

This finding opens new avenues for research into pinnipeds, including seals, sea lions, and walruses. Future studies may explore other Pleistocene deposits to uncover more about marine mammal diversity. Each discovery enriches our understanding of the history of life in our oceans, offering clues to both past and present marine ecosystems.

Ontocetus posti, Extinct Mammals, Walrus Evolution, Marine Fossils, Paleontology, Pleistocene Epoch, Climate change, Marine Mammals
