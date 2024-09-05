Technology News
Porbeagle Shark Predation Documented: Great White Likely Behind Attack

New research shows that a large porbeagle shark was likely consumed by a great white shark, using tracking data to reveal this predation.

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Gerald Schömbs

These sharks can grow over 3 metres long, so it's surprising that one could fall prey to another shark.

Highlights
  • Adult porbeagle shark likely eaten by a great white
  • Tracking data reveals unusual temperature spikes in depths
  • First documented case of porbeagle predation by another shark
In a surprising turn of events, scientists have uncovered evidence suggesting that an adult porbeagle shark, a formidable predator in its own right, might have been eaten by an even larger predator. This shocking revelation emerged after a porbeagle shark fitted with tracking devices went missing in 2020. The tracking device, which eventually surfaced, provided crucial data hinting at a grisly fate. Marine biologist Brooke Anderson and her team from the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries published their findings in Frontiers in Marine Science on September 3.

This discovery marks the first documented case of an adult porbeagle being preyed upon by another shark.

New Findings on Porbeagle Shark Predation

Porbeagle sharks (Lamna nasus) are large, aggressive predators known for hunting various fish species, including mackerel and cod. These sharks can exceed three metres in length, making it surprising that one could fall victim to another shark. The tracking data, collected from tags attached during a routine survey, indicated an unusual spike in temperature at significant depths, suggesting that the tag was no longer attached to a porbeagle but was inside a larger predator.

Tracking Data Points to Great White Shark

The analysis of the recovered tag's data revealed that the temperature readings were too warm for a large marine mammal, such as an orca, but consistent with the internal temperatures of large fish species. Based on previous studies, the most likely culprit is a great white shark (Carcharodon carcharias).

Although the precise predator remains uncertain, the evidence strongly suggests a great white shark's involvement.

Alternative Theories and Expert Opinions

While the evidence points towards a great white shark, Megan Winton, a shark scientist with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, highlights that other scenarios are possible. Winton notes that the tag could have been consumed without the shark itself being eaten or that another porbeagle might have been involved.

Further reading: Science, marine biology, sharks, Study
