Amazon Electronics Festive Sale: Mobile Offers, Discounts on Laptops and Other Products

Amazon Electronics Festive Sale 2024 will last till September 10.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 September 2024 18:42 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite was launched in India in June this year

  • Amazon Electronics Festive Sale started on September 6
  • Customers can avail of a wide range of electronics at discounted rates
  • Buyers can get additional benefits like cashback, exchange, bank offers
Amazon Electronics Festive Sale 2024 kicked off in India for all users on September 6 and will last till September 10. A wide range of electronic items are being offered at lowered effective price rates, which include lucrative discounts and other offers. Customers can get personal gadgets like smartphones, smartwatches, and more alongside large home appliances like washing machines and refrigerators at considerably lower price ranges than their usual rates.

Customers can avail of additional coupons, exchange offers and bank discounts. HDFC, IDFC First, Yes Bank, and OneCard users can get up to 10 percent instant discount. These discounts are subject to terms and conditions.

Amazon Electronics Festive Sale 2024 Offers

One of the best deals during the ongoing sale is the Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, launched in India in July this year. The price of the handset starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option. The same variant can be purchased with a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount for Rs. 17,999. 

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G, which starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, can be bought for as low as Rs. 17,999. Customers can avail of this offer via a Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card cashback or a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount.

Big discounts are available on laptops, too. For instance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU is marked at Rs. 1,46,890. During the sale, customers can get it for a 25 percent lowered price of Rs. 1,09,990. Over and above this, buyers can avail of exchange offers and bank discounts to further lower the effective price.

The OnePlus Watch 2R launched in India in July at Rs. 17,999. It is available for the lowest possible price of Rs. 17,999, including a Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card cashback offer. During the ongoing sale, true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones like the Boat Airdopes 311 Pro can be bought for as low as Rs. 1,149, while the Realme Buds T310 can be purchased at Rs. 2,449.

Moving on to larger home appliances, you can get the 2024 model of the Samsung 550L Convertible Digital Inverter refrigerator at a lucrative price during the sale as well. Down from the MRP of Rs. 87,990, it can be purchased at Rs. 66,990. This lowered price includes a Rs. 3,000 discount coupon. The effective price can be further lowered by up to Rs. 4,5000 exchange and/or bank offers.

The 9Kg AI Direct Drive Technology washing machine is another appliance that is available with an impressive discount on the Electronics Festive Sale on Amazon. Including a Rs. 2,500 coupon discount, it can be purchased at Rs. 38,490, down from the marked price of Rs. 53,990. Additionally, customers can avail of bank offers of up to Rs. 4,000 to lower the effective price.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia 3 Series smart TV, which is listed with MRP Rs. 1,64,900, can be bought during the sale at a 33 percent lower price of Rs. 1,09,990. For easier financing, buyers can avail of no-cost EMI offers starting at Rs. 9,166 per month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
