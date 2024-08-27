Technology News
Human Settlement Evidence From 55,000 Years Ago Discovered Near West Papua, Claims Study

The Mololo Cave excavation is the result of an extensive international collaboration involving experts from New Zealand, West Papua, and Indonesia.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 August 2024 13:16 IST
Human Settlement Evidence From 55,000 Years Ago Discovered Near West Papua, Claims Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jeppe Hove Jensen

Radiocarbon dating confirmed that humans were present at Mololo Cave at least 55,000 years ago

  • Humans settled in West Papua 55,000 years ago
  • New findings reveal advanced survival techniques
  • Seafaring routes into the Pacific clarified
Recent archaeological research has uncovered evidence that humans were living near West Papua more than 55,000 years ago, offering new insights into early human migration into the Pacific. The discovery was made in Mololo Cave, located on Waigeo Island in the Raja Ampat archipelago. This significant find includes stone tools, animal bones, and a tree resin artefact, which points to the complex skills developed by these early settlers. These findings provide valuable clues about how humans adapted to the challenging environments of tropical rainforests and coastal regions during this critical period in human history.

Archaeological Findings at Mololo Cave

The Mololo Cave excavation is the result of an extensive international collaboration involving experts from New Zealand, West Papua, and Indonesia. The cave, surrounded by dense tropical rainforest, revealed several layers of ancient human occupation.

Radiocarbon dating confirmed that humans were present at the site at least 55,000 years ago. Among the most intriguing discoveries was a tree resin artifact, representing the earliest known use of resin outside Africa. This artifact, likely used as a fuel source, showcases the innovative approaches early humans employed to thrive in their environment.

Seafaring Routes to the Pacific

The study also sheds light on the routes early humans took as they migrated into the Pacific region. The evidence supports the theory that the earliest seafarers traveled along a northern route through West Papua, before eventually reaching Australia. This challenges the previously held belief that a southern route via Timor was the primary path. Understanding these migration routes is essential, as it provides a clearer picture of how quickly humans dispersed across Asia and Oceania, and how they interacted with other species, such as the "hobbit" (Homo floresiensis) in Indonesia.

The Role of West Papua in Human Migration

Despite these recent findings, much of West Papua's ancient history remains a mystery due to political and social challenges in the region. The new research highlights the importance of continuing archaeological work in this area to gain a deeper understanding of the origins and adaptations of early Pacific settlers. Ongoing excavations and studies in West Papua will help fill in the gaps in our knowledge about the early migration patterns and the development of human societies in this vast and complex region.

Implications for Future Research

The discoveries at Mololo Cave are just the beginning of a more comprehensive exploration of West Papua's role in human history. As researchers continue to investigate this region, they hope to uncover more evidence that will provide insights into how early humans adapted to different environments, from dense rainforests to coastal areas. These findings will not only contribute to our understanding of human migration but also offer a more detailed view of the diverse strategies employed by our ancestors to survive and thrive in new and challenging landscapes.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Archaeology, History, Science, Humans

Further reading: Archaeology, History, Science, Humans
