Earthquake Swarm Near Santorini Triggers Emergency Response from Greek Authorities

Greek authorities are addressing a growing earthquake swarm near Santorini, with tremors raising concerns of potential stronger quakes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 7 February 2025 21:00 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/nextvoyage

Greece shuts schools and deploys emergency teams as Santorini earthquake swarm intensifies

Highlights
  • Earthquake swarm near Santorini prompts school closures and emergency t
  • Largest tremor near Santorini hits magnitude 5, raising concerns
  • Experts attribute tremors to fault movement, not volcanic activity
Greek authorities have responded to an intensifying earthquake swarm near Santorini by closing schools and deploying emergency teams. The tremors, which began last week, have been growing in frequency and magnitude, raising concerns over potential stronger quakes in the region. While experts have ruled out immediate volcanic activity, the situation remains unpredictable due to the swarm's unusual characteristics. The most powerful tremor recorded so far was a magnitude 5 earthquake, striking approximately 34 kilometres northeast of Santorini. The event occurred at 2:27 p.m. local time, as per the University of Athens' earthquake monitoring system.

Seismic Activity Driven by Faults, Not Volcanic Unrest

According to reports, the ongoing tremors are attributed to fault movement rather than volcanic activity. Santorini, positioned on the Aegean Sea's tectonic boundary, sits on the exposed section of a submerged volcano known as the Santorini caldera. David Pyle, Professor of Earth Sciences at the University of Oxford, told Live Science that the quakes are likely caused by fault lines shifting rather than magma activity. He described the swarm as unusual, highlighting the challenge of predicting future developments due to its underwater location.

Historical Earthquake Swarms and Regional Tectonics

The Aegean region experiences significant seismic activity due to the African plate moving beneath the Eurasian plate. Similar earthquake swarms have been recorded in the past, including a 2011-2012 event linked to magma movement beneath Santorini. However, the current swarm appears more extensive and is concentrated outside the Santorini caldera. Most tremors have been recorded between the underwater Kolumbo volcano and Anydros Island.

Kolumbo, last erupting in 1650, previously triggered a tsunami that affected nearby islands. While researchers remain uncertain about a direct link between current tectonic activity and potential volcanic unrest, ongoing monitoring continues to assess the evolving situation.

 

Further reading: Santorini, earthquake swarm, Greece, seismic activity, tectonics, volcanic activity, Kolumbo, emergency response, fault movement, Aegean
