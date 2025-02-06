Technology News
Dark OTT Release: Telugu Mystery Thriller Starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar Now Streaming Online

Dark, the Telugu version of Black, starring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 February 2025 11:49 IST
Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

  • Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar star in this gripping mystery thriller
  • A couple’s weekend retreat unravels into eerie suspense in Dark
A Tamil mystery thriller featuring Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar has made its way to streaming platforms with a new identity. The film, originally released under the title Black, has now been made available in Telugu as Dark. Directed by Balasubramani KG, the movie follows a couple who encounter strange occurrences during a weekend retreat. After its theatrical release on October 11, 2024, the film was later streamed on Prime Video. Now, the Telugu version has been introduced on the platform under a different name. The production, backed by Potential Studios, is known for its previous works, including Maya, Maanagaram and Monster.

When and Where to Watch Dark

Dark, the Telugu version of Black, is now available for streaming on Prime Video. The film had its original theatrical release on October 11, 2024, and soon after, the Tamil version premiered on the streaming platform. Fans interested in watching the mystery thriller in Telugu can now find it under its rebranded title on the same platform.

Official Trailer and Plot of Dark

The official trailer of Black set the stage for an intense mystery thriller with eerie visuals and suspenseful sequences. The plot follows a couple who decide to spend a weekend at their secluded row house on the outskirts of the city. A violent storm disrupts their peaceful getaway, leading to a series of inexplicable events. As fear and uncertainty take hold, they must unravel the mystery surrounding their surroundings before it is too late. The film weaves elements of suspense and psychological drama, keeping viewers engaged until the final moments.

Cast and Crew of Dark

The film features Jiiva and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the lead roles, marking their first on-screen collaboration. Supporting performances are delivered by Vivek Prasanna, Yog Japee, Sha Ra and Swayam Siddha. Directed by Balasubramani KG in his debut project, the film boasts music composed by Sam CS. Cinematography is handled by Gokul Benoy, while editing is overseen by Philomin Raj. The production house behind the film, Potential Studios, has a history of delivering critically acclaimed films in the Tamil industry.

Reception of Dark

Upon its theatrical release, Black received mixed reactions from audiences and critics. While some praised the film's intriguing premise and cinematography, others pointed out unanswered questions in the storyline. It has an IMDb rating of 8.7 / 10.

 

Further reading: Dark, Jiiva, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prime Video, mystery thriller, psychological drama, Balasubramani KG, Tamil to Telugu, Potential Studios, suspense
