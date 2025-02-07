NASA's Juno Detects Io's Most Powerful Volcanic Eruption Yet

A volcanic eruption of unprecedented scale has been observed on Jupiter's moon Io, with a massive hotspot detected in the southern hemisphere. The discovery was made by NASA's Juno spacecraft during a flyby on 27 December 2024. The heat energy released from this eruption has been estimated at around 80 trillion watts, surpassing the total energy output of all power plants on Earth by six times. Io, the most volcanically active body in the solar system, experiences extreme geological activity due to the gravitational forces exerted by Jupiter. This tidal flexing causes internal heating, leading to continuous volcanic eruptions across its surface.

New Hotspot Revealed by NASA's Juno Spacecraft

According to NASA, data from the Juno spacecraft's Jovian Infrared Auroral Mapper (JIRAM) instrument has confirmed the presence of a massive new volcanic hotspot on Io. The eruption site appears to be fueled by a single, extensive magma chamber, covering an estimated 105,000 square kilometres. This newly detected feature is believed to be the largest volcanic structure on Io, exceeding the well-documented Loki Patera lava lake, which spans around 21,000 square kilometres.

In a statement in an official press release by NASA, Scott Bolton, principal investigator of the Juno mission and space physicist at the Southwest Research Institute, noted that the intensity of this volcanic event was unexpected. Bolton stated, that the data from this latest flyby blew their minds as this is the most powerful volcanic event ever recorded on the most volcanic world in our solar system.

Io's Surface Shows Signs of Change

New images captured by Juno have revealed a large, dark region on Io's surface. This area is thought to be covered in solidified lava from the eruption, though further observations will be needed to confirm its exact nature. Due to the spacecraft's distance from Io during the recent flyby, high-resolution images of the region were not obtained.

Io's extreme volcanic activity has long been attributed to tidal forces exerted by Jupiter's gravity. Unlike Earth, where volcanic eruptions result from internal heat generated by a molten metal core, Io's eruptions are primarily driven by external gravitational stresses. These forces cause constant deformation of the moon's surface, heating its interior and producing vast magma reservoirs beneath its crust.

Earlier theories suggested that Io's subsurface was entirely composed of molten magma, but recent studies have disproved this assumption. Instead, researchers now believe that magma is concentrated in specific areas beneath the moon's active volcanoes, such as the newly identified hotspot.

Further Observations Expected in March

A closer flyby of Io is scheduled for 3 March, with Juno expected to capture more detailed data on the newly discovered magma chamber. Scientists anticipate that these observations will provide further insights into Io's volcanic processes and contribute to a broader understanding of similar activity on other celestial bodies.

Bolton added in his statement that this discovery could significantly enhance knowledge about volcanic activity beyond Earth. He said that while it was always great to witness events that rewrite the record books, this new hot spot can potentially do much more.