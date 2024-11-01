Technology News
English Edition

ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India

Proba-3, ESA’s solar mission, departs Europe for launch, aiming to study the Sun's corona.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 22:28 IST
ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India

Photo Credit: ESA-P. Carril

Proba-3 will be flown to India on November 2, with a new launch date set for December 4.

Highlights
  • Proba-3 mission heads to India for its December launch date
  • Satellites will create artificial eclipses to study solar corona
  • ESA’s innovative Proba-3 set for flight after years of development
Advertisement

ESA's Proba-3 mission, designed to create solar eclipses in space to study the Sun's corona, has officially left European soil and is en route to its launch site in India. This dual-spacecraft mission departed from Redwire Space's facility in Kruibeke, Belgium, to travel to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre near Chennai, where the final launch preparations are set to begin. The mission's objective is to enable extended observation of the Sun's corona—something only briefly visible during natural eclipses on Earth—by creating an artificial eclipse in space.

Breakthrough Formation Flying for Solar Study

Proba-3, a pioneering European Space Agency mission, is comprised of two spacecraft: the Occulter and the Coronagraph. These satellites will achieve formation flying with a precision that allows one satellite to cast a shadow on the other, creating the eclipse effect needed for corona observation. According to ESA Mission Manager Damien Galano, achieving this feat has required years of work to ensure the satellites can operate autonomously in formation with an accuracy of just one millimetre. The mission aims to offer unprecedented insights into solar phenomena by capturing detailed views of the Sun's outer atmosphere.

Launch Details and Technical Challenges

The Proba-3 mission is scheduled to launch aboard India's PSLV-XL rocket on 4 December. This launch will place the spacecraft pair into a highly elliptical orbit, ranging from 600 km to 60,000 km above Earth. Such an orbit is essential to allow the spacecraft's formation flying to occur at altitudes where gravity's pull is lessened, reducing fuel consumption. After an initial setback with air freight arrangements, where the spacecraft's batteries had to be shipped separately, the mission is now back on schedule.

Global Collaboration and Advanced Technology

The Proba-3 mission has drawn on expertise from across 14 ESA Member States and Canada. Led by Spain's Sener and supported by Airbus Defence and Space, the project has involved partners such as GMV and Spacebel, specialising in satellite navigation and software. Key instruments include the ASPIICS corona-imaging device from Belgium's Royal Observatory and the DARA radiometer from Switzerland's Physical Meteorological Observatory, designed to study solar energy output.

Pre-launch Simulations Underway

Final mission control operations will be conducted at ESA's European Space Security and Education Centre in Redu, Belgium. Rigorous simulations and training exercises are currently underway to prepare for Proba-3's deployment and ongoing operations in space, marking a significant milestone in space-based solar observation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Proba-3, ESA, Solar Eclipse, Space Mission, India Launch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Samples Revealed; Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features Confirmed
Earth’s Temporary Second Moon 2024 PT5 Bids Farewell as It Exits Orbit
ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus ROG Phone 9 Key Features Leak Ahead of Launch; to Offer 185Hz Display
  2. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  3. iPhone 17 Series to Feature Apple's Own Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Chips: Kuo
  4. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  5. ChatGPT Getting a New Web Search to Take on Google Search, Perplexity
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Rover Observes Googly Eye Eclipse on Mars
  2. South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS
  3. SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord
  4. ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India
  5. Earth’s Temporary Second Moon 2024 PT5 Bids Farewell as It Exits Orbit
  6. Comb Jellies Exhibit Rare Ability to Revert from Adult to Juvenile Form
  7. NASA's Webb and Hubble Capture Spooky, ‘Blood-Soaked Eyes’ Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207
  8. Study Claims Black Holes Could be Driving Universe's Expansion
  9. Scientists Reportedly Reversed Type 1 Diabetes by Reprogramming Patient's Fat Cells into Insulin-Producing Cells
  10. Limiting Sugar Intake in Early Childhood Reduces Risk of Diabetes and Hypertension, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »