Technology News
English Edition

South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS

KASA and NASA collaborate to send the CODEX solar coronagraph to the ISS for studying the solar atmosphere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 November 2024 22:31 IST
South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS

Photo Credit: Korea, US space agencies

South Korea will launch a solar coronagraph to the ISS to study the Sun's corona and solar wind.

Highlights
  • South Korea’s KASA collaborates with NASA for solar studies
  • CODEX will enhance understanding of solar wind and its effects
  • Agreement includes lunar exploration and future Mars missions
Advertisement

South Korea's space agency announced plans on Friday to launch a solar coronagraph to the International Space Station (ISS) in a collaborative mission with NASA. Developed as part of the Coronal Diagnostic Experiment (CODEX), this instrument is set to observe and gather data on the Sun's corona and the solar wind as well as the stream of charged particles that flows from the Sun's outer atmosphere. The CODEX device is scheduled to be launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on Monday, as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Bilateral Project to Examine Solar Atmosphere

The CODEX project represents a very important collaboration between the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KASA) and NASA, with CODEX marking a pioneering achievement as the world's first coronagraph equipped to measure temperature, velocity, and density within the solar wind. Once aboard the ISS, CODEX will be mounted on the station's express logistics carrier, allowing for approx 55 minutes of solar observation in each 90-minute orbit around Earth. This data is expected to enhance researchers' understanding of the solar wind, potentially aiding in space weather forecasting efforts.

South Korea's Expanded Cooperation with NASA

Alongside the CODEX project, South Korea and the United States have broadened their partnership in space exploration. KASA and NASA signed a statement of cooperation, focusing on research initiatives including the Artemis lunar exploration programme. KASA's involvement with the Artemis project includes studies on sustainable lunar exploration and advancements in Mars mission preparations. With this agreement, South Korea has become the fifth nation to officially collaborate with NASA on such initiatives.

Pioneering Studies and Technological Advancements

Under the framework of this agreement, South Korea and the US will work together on a variety of feasibility studies related to lunar landers, as well as advancements in communication, navigation, and astronaut support systems. In addition, collaborative efforts will span lunar surface science, autonomous power, robotic systems, and cis-lunar space operations—the area between Earth and the Moon.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: South Korea, NASA, solar coronagraph, CODEX, ISS, space research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Recall Feature for Copilot+ PCs Delayed Once Again to December
SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord

Related Stories

South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ChatGPT Getting a New Web Search to Take on Google Search, Perplexity
  2. Redmi Band 3 With 1.47-inch Screen, Up to 18 Days Battery Life Launched
  3. Claude AI is Now Available As a Desktop App on Mac and Windows
  4. Asus ROG Phone 9 Key Features Leak Ahead of Launch; to Offer 185Hz Display
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Will Get Underwater Photography, Live Photos Features
  6. Indonesia Bans Sales of Google Phones Days After Blocking iPhone 16
  7. Google Confirms Early Android 16 Release, Second Minor Update to Follow
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's Perseverance Rover Observes Googly Eye Eclipse on Mars
  2. South Korea's KASA and NASA to Launch CODEX Solar Coronagraph to ISS
  3. SWOT Satellite Observes Seismic Tsunami Event in Greenland’s Dickson Fjord
  4. ESA’s Solar Eclipse-Making Proba-3 Mmssion Head to its Launch Site in India
  5. Earth’s Temporary Second Moon 2024 PT5 Bids Farewell as It Exits Orbit
  6. Comb Jellies Exhibit Rare Ability to Revert from Adult to Juvenile Form
  7. NASA's Webb and Hubble Capture Spooky, ‘Blood-Soaked Eyes’ Galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207
  8. Study Claims Black Holes Could be Driving Universe's Expansion
  9. Scientists Reportedly Reversed Type 1 Diabetes by Reprogramming Patient's Fat Cells into Insulin-Producing Cells
  10. Limiting Sugar Intake in Early Childhood Reduces Risk of Diabetes and Hypertension, Claims New Study
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »