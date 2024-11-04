Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities

Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities

Recraft V3 is said to excel in text generation, anatomical accuracy, prompt understanding, and aesthetic quality.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 November 2024 17:48 IST
Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities

Photo Credit: Recraft

Recraft V3 is available in the desktop app on Canvas, on Android and iOS, and via API

Highlights
  • The company says Recraft V3 can generate images with long sentences
  • Recraft V3 accepts style as an input to the AI model
  • The AI model also supports vector image generation
Advertisement

Recraft, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm, introduced its latest AI image generation model Recraft V3 last week. Interestingly, this is the same Red Panda AI model that topped the leaderboard of benchmarking platform Artificial Analysis. The company has now formally unveiled the AI model and highlighted its capability. The Recraft V3 is said to offer enhanced capability in text-to-image generation, and can generate long sentences in images without an issue. It is currently available for both free and paid users across desktop and mobile.

Recraft V3 AI Model Revealed to be the Mysterious Red Panda

In a blog post, the AI firm detailed its latest image generation AI model. The company said that the Recraft V3 model was built keeping the needs of professional designers in mind. One of the key highlights of the text-to-image generator is graphic designing.

The AI firm claimed that users can specify the exact positions and sizes of text on a design and Recraft V3 can adhere to the prompt. It can also generate complex graphics by combining images and texts to create a range of effects.

Another highlight of the AI model is style control. Recraft V3 offers style as an input, allowing users to pick and choose specific styles for images. This means a brand can add its guidelines in the prompt and the image generator will adhere to it in all of its outputs. The company claimed that the model allows for “fine-grained experimentation” as it catches the details of the style.

Additionally, the AI model also supports vector image generation, meaning designers can use it to create various vectors and then use it in real-world scenarios by morphing, expanding, or designing on top of it. Further, the company is also offering a suite of AI image editing tools such as AI Eraser, Modify Area, Inpainting, Outpainting, AI Mockuper, Creative and Clarity Upscalers, and more. These tools are aimed at offering increased control over the output.

In the blog post, the company highlighted that the AI model was placed on top of the Artificial Analysis benchmark's text-to-image leaderboard with an Elo score of 1172, beating popular AI models by Midjourney, OpenAI, Stability AI, and more.

Recraft V3 is currently available to both free and paid users in the desktop app on Canvas, as a mobile app for Android and iOS, as well as via API.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Recraft V3, AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI Model, AI Image generator
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Mahindra Teases XEV 9e and BE 6e Ahead of November 26 Launch
Top Reasons Why OxygenOS 15 Redefines Seamless User Experience
Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 6,500mAh Battery Launched
  2. Oppo Reno 13 Series Launch Date, Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Apple Could Release iOS 18.2 Update for iPhone Earlier Than Anticipated
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Bring Support for Seamless Software Updates
  5. PS5 Pro Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch, Suggesting 16.7 Teraflops GPU
  6. One UI 7 Might Let Samsung Users Manually Disable Thermal Throttling
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Details Tipped; Could Get 50-Megapixel Main CameraÂ 
  8. Scientists Are Reportedly Interested in Uncovering the Secrets of UFOs
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. X Begins Rolling Out Updated Block Feature That Lets Blocked Users See Posts, Followers List
  2. OnePlus Pad 2 Price in India Discounted for Limited Time: See New Price, Offers
  3. Apple M4 Max, M4 Pro Spotted on Geekbench With Big Improvements Over Their M3 Counterparts
  4. Scientists Are Reportedly Interested in Uncovering the Secrets of UFOs: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  5. Huawei’s HarmonyOS Next Reportedly Gains Support for China’s Digital Yuan
  6. Red Magic 10 Pro Series Launch Date Set for November 13; Red Magic 10 Pro+ Features Tipped
  7. Runway Introduces Advanced Camera Control Feature on Gen-3 Alpha Turbo AI Video Generator
  8. Facebook, Nvidia Ask US Supreme Court to Spare Them from Securities Fraud Suits
  9. RMIT University Develops Satellite Technology to Identify Plastic Waste on Beaches
  10. Recraft Introduces AI Image Generator Recraft V3 With Improved Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »