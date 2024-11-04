Recraft, an artificial intelligence (AI) firm, introduced its latest AI image generation model Recraft V3 last week. Interestingly, this is the same Red Panda AI model that topped the leaderboard of benchmarking platform Artificial Analysis. The company has now formally unveiled the AI model and highlighted its capability. The Recraft V3 is said to offer enhanced capability in text-to-image generation, and can generate long sentences in images without an issue. It is currently available for both free and paid users across desktop and mobile.

Recraft V3 AI Model Revealed to be the Mysterious Red Panda

In a blog post, the AI firm detailed its latest image generation AI model. The company said that the Recraft V3 model was built keeping the needs of professional designers in mind. One of the key highlights of the text-to-image generator is graphic designing.

The AI firm claimed that users can specify the exact positions and sizes of text on a design and Recraft V3 can adhere to the prompt. It can also generate complex graphics by combining images and texts to create a range of effects.

Another highlight of the AI model is style control. Recraft V3 offers style as an input, allowing users to pick and choose specific styles for images. This means a brand can add its guidelines in the prompt and the image generator will adhere to it in all of its outputs. The company claimed that the model allows for “fine-grained experimentation” as it catches the details of the style.

Additionally, the AI model also supports vector image generation, meaning designers can use it to create various vectors and then use it in real-world scenarios by morphing, expanding, or designing on top of it. Further, the company is also offering a suite of AI image editing tools such as AI Eraser, Modify Area, Inpainting, Outpainting, AI Mockuper, Creative and Clarity Upscalers, and more. These tools are aimed at offering increased control over the output.

In the blog post, the company highlighted that the AI model was placed on top of the Artificial Analysis benchmark's text-to-image leaderboard with an Elo score of 1172, beating popular AI models by Midjourney, OpenAI, Stability AI, and more.

Recraft V3 is currently available to both free and paid users in the desktop app on Canvas, as a mobile app for Android and iOS, as well as via API.