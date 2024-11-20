The Indian Air Force (IAF), through its Base Repair Depot at Panchwati, Palam, has formalised a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID), Bengaluru. The agreement was signed on Monday in Bengaluru in a ceremony attended by senior officials, including Air Vice Marshal VRS Raju, Deputy Senior Maintenance Staff Officer, Headquarters Maintenance Command, Air Commodore Harsh Bahl, and the Air Officer Commanding of the Base Repair Depot. Representing IISc and FSID were Captain Sridhar Warrier (Retd.), Registrar, IISc, and Professor B Gurumoorthy, Director, FSID.

Objective of the Agreement

The collaboration aims to address challenges faced by the IAF in maintaining and servicing equipment across radar systems, aircraft, IT, and communication platforms. The focus will be on developing a strategic roadmap for reliability-centred maintenance, with an emphasis on research and development (R&D).

Advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Digital Twin-based systems will be explored to enhance lifecycle management, predictive maintenance, and resource optimisation.

Collaboration Highlights

This partnership will enable both organisations to share access to testing facilities. It will be creating a mutually beneficial framework. It is also expected to foster academic collaboration, with IAF personnel engaging in postgraduate programmes at IISc and participating in joint R&D initiatives. By leveraging the expertise of IISc and FSID, the IAF aims to strengthen its operational efficiency and technological capabilities.

Among the key outcomes expected from the partnership, IAF aims to develop strategies for reduced maintenance costs, advanced maintenance techniques, improved equipment reliability, and enhanced operational readiness.

Impact on Defence Indigenisation

The initiative aligns with the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme by promoting self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It is anticipated that this collaboration will encourage participation from startups, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and other industry stakeholders, further accelerating indigenisation in the defence sector.