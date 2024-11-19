Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness

Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness

A lonely dolphin in the Baltic Sea has been recorded producing unusual vocalisations.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 19 November 2024 23:09 IST
Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness

Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Pexels

Researchers overheard a Baltic bottlenose dolphin talking to itself.

Highlights
  • Solitary dolphin in Baltic Sea recorded making 10,833 sounds
  • Vocalisation patterns suggest dolphin may be calling out for friends
  • Experts intrigued by emotional implications of dolphin's noises
Advertisement

A bottlenose dolphin residing alone in the Baltic Sea has been documented producing thousands of vocalisations, potentially as a result of loneliness. Known locally as Delle, this dolphin was first noticed in the Svendborgsund channel near Funen Island, Denmark, in 2019. Bottlenose dolphins typically thrive in social pods, but no other dolphins have been seen in the area.

The University of Southern Denmark deployed underwater recorders to monitor the impact of Delle's presence on local harbour porpoises. Unexpectedly, 10,833 sounds were recorded over 69 days between December 8, 2022, and February 14, 2023. Dr Olga Filatova, cetacean biologist and lead researcher, reported hearing an extensive range of sounds, including whistles and tonal noises. These sounds are often associated with social interactions among dolphins, yet Delle was entirely alone.

Unpacking the Recordings

Among the captured vocalisations were 2,291 whistles and 2,288 burst-pulses—clicks often linked to aggression or excitement. Delle also produced three distinctive whistles resembling "signature whistles", unique sounds used by dolphins as individual identifiers. These findings, detailed in the journal Bioacoustics on October 31, led researchers to initially speculate that multiple dolphins might be present. However, Delle's solitary state ruled out such assumptions.

Possible Explanations for the Vocalisations

The sounds may indicate attempts to connect with others or might simply reflect involuntary expressions linked to emotions, similar to humans laughing while alone. Dr Filatova suggested it is unlikely that Delle was calling other dolphins, as his years in the area would have revealed the absence of companions.

The study highlights a gap in understanding solitary dolphins' behaviour. Thea Taylor, Managing Director of the Sussex Dolphin Project, noted the potential for these findings to provide insights into dolphin emotions and behaviour, stressing that solitary individuals remain under-researched.
Delle's case underscores the complexity of dolphin communication, with researchers aiming to uncover the motivations behind such vocal patterns in isolated circumstances.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Dolphin, Baltic Sea, Loneliness, Vocalisations, marine biology, Cetaceans, Communication, Animal behaviour
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ancient 2,600-Year-Old Inscription in Turkey Finally Decoded: Here's What it Means?
Redmi Note 14 Series India Launch Teased Ahead of Redmi A4 5G Debut Tomorrow: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 601 5G Upgrade Voucher with Unlimited 5G Data
  2. HMD Icon Flip 1 Design, Colour Options, Key Features Leaked
  3. Xiaomi Teases Upcoming Launch of Redmi Note 14 Series in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 5G May Be the First A-Series Model With 45W Charging
  5. iPhone 17 Air Could Arrive Next Year as Apple's Thinnest-Ever Smartphone
  6. Vivo S20 Series Up for Pre-Orders; Standard Model Arrives on Geekbench
  7. Samsung Develops New ALoP Technology for Slimmer Camera Bumps
  8. This Is How Apple Intelligence Support on M1 Mac Models Was Made Possible
  9. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite Launched
  10. ChatGPT Diagnoses Illnesses Better Than Human Doctors: Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Ancient 2,600-Year-Old Inscription in Turkey Finally Decoded: Here's What it Means?
  2. Solitary Dolphin in Baltic Sea Talks to Himself, Researchers Think it's a Sign of Loneliness
  3. New Research Explains Zebra Pattern in Radio Waves from Crab Nebula
  4. Viduthalai Part 2 OTT Release: Where to Watch, Cast, Plot, and More
  5. IFFI 2024 Best Web Series Nominees: Kota Factory, Jubilee, Kala Pani, and More
  6. Martin Starring Dhruva Sarja Streaming Now on Prime Video and Aha in Multiple Languages
  7. Blue Origin Targets November 22 for Next Space Tourism Flight NS-28
  8. Vivesini OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thriller Movie Online?
  9. Netflix's Apple Cider Vinegar Teaser Announced
  10. Severe Bomb Cyclone Threatens West Coast with Intense Rain and Winds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »