Technology News
English Edition

ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission

ISRO begins assembling the HLVM3 rocket for the Gaganyaan-G1 uncrewed mission, marking a significant step

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 December 2024 14:00 IST
ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission

Photo Credit: ISRO

Key upgrades include a human-rated design and the integration of a Crew Escape System

Highlights
  • ISRO assembles HLVM3 for Gaganyaan’s first uncrewed mission
  • HLVM3 features human-rated design and Crew Escape System
  • Gaganyaan mission supports India’s vision for space exploration
Advertisement

India's space programme achieved a significant milestone on December 18, 2024, as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) began assembling the Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (HLVM3) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC). This marks the commencement of the Gaganyaan-G1 launch campaign, the first uncrewed mission under the ambitious Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme. The assembly began with the stacking of the nozzle-end segment of the S200 solid rocket motor. This development coincides with the tenth anniversary of the LVM3-X/CARE mission conducted on the same date in 2014.

HLVM3: A Step Towards Human Spaceflight

The HLVM3, an advanced version of the LVM3 rocket, has been specifically engineered for human spaceflight. Standing at 53 metres tall and weighing 640 tonnes, the three-stage rocket can carry up to 10 tonnes to low Earth orbit. Key upgrades include a human-rated design and a Crew Escape System (CES), intended to ensure the safe ejection of the Crew Module in the event of an anomaly during ascent.

According to reports, preparations are underway with the assembly of the S200 motors, while the L110 liquid stage and C32 cryogenic stage are ready at the launch complex. The Crew Module integration is being conducted at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and the Service Module is being prepared at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre (URSC).

Significance of the Mission

The upcoming uncrewed flight aims to validate human-rated systems in a controlled environment. The Crew Module, designed with enhanced safety margins and redundancy, features technologies tested during the LVM3-X/CARE mission. That mission, conducted in 2014, demonstrated critical technologies such as controlled re-entry and splashdown, providing invaluable data for subsequent human spaceflight developments.

As ISRO progresses with its maiden human spaceflight mission, the Gaganyaan programme is expected to pave the way for India's long-term vision, including the establishment of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), which will mark a new chapter in the country's space exploration efforts.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: ISRO, Gaganyaan, Human-Rated Launch Vehicle, HLVM3, Space Exploration, Indian Space Program, Gaganyaan-G1
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
New Study Reveals Incredible Microbial Life Deep Under Earth’s Surface
NASA Finds Black Hole Rotating at Unexpected Angle in NGC 5084 Galaxy

Related Stories

ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Brings New Calling Effects and Animations Ahead of New Year
  2. How to Change Address in Aadhaar Card Online for Free?
  3. OTT Releases This Week (Dec 16-Dec 21): Girls will be Girls, Zebra, and More
  4. Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Can Change Panel Colour Based on Temperature
  5. Lenovo Could Debut World's First Laptop With Rollable Screen at CES 2025
  6. Total War: Empire Review â Strategy Supreme
  7. Amazon Prime Video Will Limit How Many Devices You Connect to One Account
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Falls to $97,000, Most Altcoins See Losses
  2. Google Gemini 2.0 Flash Thinking AI Model With Advanced Reasoning Capabilities Launched
  3. Amazon Prime Video to Limit Streaming to 5 Devices Per Account Starting January 2025
  4. Asus NUC 14 Pro AI Copilot+ Mini PC With Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 (Series 2) CPU Unveiled
  5. Oppo A5 Pro Design, Colours Officially Revealed Ahead of December 24 Launch
  6. ISRO Begins Assembly of Human-Rated Launch Vehicle Mark-3 for Gaganyaan Mission
  7. Sony to Become Top Shareholder of FromSoftware Parent Kadokawa
  8. NASA Finds Black Hole Rotating at Unexpected Angle in NGC 5084 Galaxy
  9. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With World’s First Rollable Display Tipped to Debut at CES 2025
  10. Instagram Is Working on an AI-Powered Editing Tool That Can Reimagine Users’ Videos
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »