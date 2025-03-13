ISRO Expands with Two Launchpads, Chandrayaan-4 to Launch in 2028 with Lunar Sample Return Mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to enhance its launch infrastructure with two new launchpads, expected to be operational within two years. One facility will be developed at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, while the other will be constructed at Kulasekarapattinam, Tamil Nadu. These additions are aimed at supporting the increasing frequency of space missions and advancing India's space exploration capabilities.

Chandrayaan-4 Mission to Bring Lunar Samples

According to reports, Chandrayaan-4 is scheduled for launch in 2028 with a significantly larger payload of 9,200 kg. Unlike its predecessor, Chandrayaan-3, which had a mass of 4,000 kg, this mission will involve two modules docking in space. The primary objective is to land on the Moon and retrieve samples, marking a new milestone in India's lunar exploration.

International Collaborations and Satellite Launches

As per reports, ISRO has collaborated with NASA on the Nasa-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) satellite, designed to study environmental changes. The satellite, set to be launched on a GSLV Mark II rocket, is expected to provide critical data for climate monitoring and disaster management. Plans are also in place for a G-20 climate-focused satellite, with 40% of its payload being developed domestically.

ISRO's Track Record in Satellite Launches

Reports indicate that ISRO has launched 433 satellites for 34 countries in the last decade, with 90 percent of these missions conducted in the past ten years. These operations have been carried out using Indian-made rockets from domestic launch sites.

Gender Inclusivity and Future Research

ISRO's commitment to gender inclusivity has been highlighted, with women playing key roles in missions like Chandrayaan and the Mars Orbiter Mission. The organisation is also working on making space research cost-effective and accessible, with future initiatives including data releases from solar studies and expanded international cooperation.