Technology News
loading

ISRO Plans to Explore Dark Side of the Moon With Japan, to Send Probe to Mars

A lunar lander and rover built by ISRO will be put into orbit by a Japanese rocket with a planned landing near the south pole of the moon.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 7 November 2022 14:24 IST
ISRO Plans to Explore Dark Side of the Moon With Japan, to Send Probe to Mars

Photo Credit: Reuters

ISRO is planning a landing near the south pole of the moon

Highlights
  • ISRO, JAXA plans to explore the permanent shadow region of the Moon
  • The space agency's Aditya L-1 will deploy a 400-kg class satellite
  • Orbit would be located 1.5 million kilometres away from Earth

After missions to the Moon and Mars, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has now set its eyes on Venus and also plans to explore the dark side of the Moon in collaboration with Japan.

Making a presentation on ISRO's future missions at the Akash Tattva conference here, Anil Bhardwaj, Director of the Ahmedabad-based Physical Research Laboratory, said the space agency also planned to send a probe to Mars.

Bhardwaj said it was in talks with the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for sending a lunar rover to explore the permanent shadow region of the Moon.

As per the initial plans, a lunar lander and rover built by ISRO will be put into orbit by a Japanese rocket with a planned landing near the south pole of the Moon.

"The rover will then travel to the permanent shadow region of the Moon which never sees sunlight," Bhardwaj said.

He said the exploration of the region was interesting as anything that has remained in the PSR zone was akin to staying in deep freeze for times immemorial.

Bhardwaj said the Aditya L-1 would a unique mission in which a 400-kg class satellite carrying the payload would be placed in an orbit around the Sun in such a way that it can continuously view the star from a point called the Lagrange Point L-1.

The orbit would be located 1.5 million kilometres away from the Earth and it would try to understand the coronal heating, solar wind acceleration and the initiation of coronal mass ejection, flares and near-earth space weather.

Bhardwaj said the Aditya L-1 and the Chandrayaan-3 missions would be taken up on priority as early as next year and were likely to be followed by the mission to Venus and the mission to the Moon with JAXA.

The success of the lunar rover on board Chandrayaan-3 was crucial as it would be used again in the mission with JAXA.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, JAXA, Chandrayaan 3, Moon
Telegram Update Brings Topics to Groups, Collectible Usernames, More: All Details
Featured video of the day
Nothing Ear (1) vs Nothing Ear (Stick) vs Competition
Advertisement

Related Stories

ISRO Plans to Explore Dark Side of the Moon With Japan, to Send Probe to Mars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  3. Twitter Said to Ask Some Laid Off Employees to Return to Work
  4. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  5. How DotPe Plans to Disrupt the Duopoly of Zomato and Swiggy
  6. Why Elon Musk Wants to Make X, an 'Everything App'
  7. How to Use WhatsApp on Multiple Devices Without Keeping Your Phone Online
  8. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Andor Season 2 Begins Filming on November 21, Creator Tony Gilroy Confirms
  2. Elon Musk's Starlink to Slow Down Internet Speeds, Introduces Daytime Data Caps With 1TB Fair Use Policy
  3. ISRO Plans to Explore Dark Side of the Moon With Japan, to Send Probe to Mars
  4. Telegram Update Brings Topics to Groups, Collectible Usernames, More: All Details
  5. Twitter Blue Verification Check Mark Badges Delayed Until After US Midterm Elections: Report
  6. Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets
  7. Draft Digital India Act Framework Expected by Early 2023, Significant Work Done, MoS IT Says
  8. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India, Costs Rs. 599 per Year
  9. Oppo Find N2 Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  10. Twitter Blue India Rollout Could Take Place in 'Less Than a Month', Elon Musk Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.