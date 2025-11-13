Last week, India made a second step towards its first human spaceflight, parachuting the Gaganyaan astronaut capsule successfully. That was carried out on a test on Nov. 3 when an Indian Air Force IL-76 aircraft carried out a drop of a 7.2-tonne dummy capsule at an approximate altitude of 2.5 km in Uttar Pradesh, deploying its 10 chutes. This is a landmark in that the parachute system of the capsule has been successful, which has given India a milestone towards its crewed mission objectives.

Testing Gaganyaan's Parachute System

According to ISRO, the Gaganyaan capsule uses a complex array of 10 chutes: two to jettison its cover, two drogue chutes to stabilise and slow the module, three pilot chutes to pull out the mains, and three main parachutes for landing. The test on Nov. 3 deliberately triggered an off-nominal scenario: only two main canopies were fully deployed, simulating an asymmetric load that stressed the system's structural limits. Officials reported that “the parachute system deployed as planned and the sequence was executed flawlessly,” leading to a stable descent and soft touchdown.

Next Steps for India's Crew Mission

With this success, ISRO observes that there is a need to conduct additional tests. The agency has three uncrewed Gaganyaan flights in which a data-gathering humanoid robot named Vyomitra (meaning space friend) will be transported. Provided that they are successful, Indian astronauts might be able to board Gaganyaan in early 2027. ISRO termed the drop test as an important milestone towards the qualification of the parachute system for human spaceflight, reiterating the importance of this in ensuring the safety of future crews.