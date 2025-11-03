Technology News
ISRO Launches India’s Heaviest CMS-03 GEO Communication Satellite

ISRO launches India’s heaviest GEO satellite, CMS-03, boosting communication and regional space capabilities.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 November 2025 10:51 IST
ISRO Launches India's Heaviest CMS-03 GEO Communication Satellite

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO’s LVM3-M5 rocket lifts off with CMS-03, India’s heaviest communication satellite.

Highlights
  • India launches the heaviest GEO satellite CMS-03 from Sriharikota
  • Mission strengthens communication and maritime monitoring
  • Ministers praise ISRO’s milestone in national space growth
India achieved a significant milestone in its space voyage when the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) took off CMS-03, the heaviest GEO communication satellite to be carried from Indian soil. The LVM3-M5 rocket delivered the event's mission from Sriharikota, and the event boosts India's messaging abilities and strategic network within the nation and beyond. According to experts, this accomplishment demonstrates India's “soaring space ambitions”, significantly enhancing connectivity, maritime consciousness, and digital amenities for millions.

India's space leaders declared that users and user communities across and beyond the region are taking a keen interest in its non-hostile space endeavours.

ISRO's ‘Bahubali' Rocket Powers India's Heaviest Communication Satellite to Orbit, Marking a New Space Milestone

According to an official update shared via ISRO, Chairman Dr. V. Narayanan commended the entire effort owing to the success of the mission. He pointed out that the satellite would expand communication infrastructure and contribute to the country's development. Additionally, the entire mission was commended by senior government officials as proof that India was gaining independence in matters of space technology.

As per reactions posted online, the LVM3-M5 vehicle was hailed as a “Bahubali” lifter for carrying the nation's heaviest communication payload to orbit. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also extolled the achievement for ISRO, “ISRO keeps setting new records.” Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia mentioned that this mission “demonstrates that perseverance and technical vision are driving India's space odyssey forward at a rapid pace”.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh pointed out that this rocket-satellite combination inaugurates another gigantic chapter in India's telecommunication revolution in space. Space analysts say that CMS-03 will enhance secure communication networks, maritime domain monitoring, and disaster communication support.

ISRO's milestone proves its heavy-payload strength and helps to grow India's space presence and facilitate high-capacity satellites, human spaceflight, and global launch competitiveness in the future.

 

Further reading: ISRO, India Space Mission, India, Space, Science
