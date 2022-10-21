Technology News
loading

ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites on Saturday

ISRO's newest rocket is capable of launching a four tonne class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO).

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 21 October 2022 23:44 IST
ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites on Saturday

Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by LVM3 in the first half of next year

Highlights
  • OneWeb is a private satellite communications company
  • LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons
  • It will mark launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service

Shortly after Friday midnight, the countdown will begin for the launch of 36 broadband communication satellites on board ISRO's heaviest rocket Launch Vehicle Mark 3 (LVM3) from Sriharikota spaceport.

The launch of 'LVM3 - M2/OneWeb India-1 Mission' is scheduled at 0007 hours IST on October 23 (midnight of October 22).

OneWeb is a private satellite communications company. India's Bharti Enterprises is a major investor and shareholder in OneWeb.

It will mark the launcher's entry into the global commercial launch service market, according to the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency.

"A 24-hour countdown is slated to begin at 0007 hours on October 22," an Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) official said on Friday afternoon.

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a central public sector enterprise under the Department of Space, had earlier signed two launch service contracts with the London-headquartered Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) for launching OneWeb LEO (low earth orbit) satellites on board ISRO's LVM3.

"It is (the) first LVM3 dedicated commercial launch on demand through NSIL," NSIL, the space agency's commercial arm, had said.

"Another set of 36 OneWeb satellites will be launched by LVM3 in the first half of next year," an NSIL official told PTI.

"This contract with M/s OneWeb is a historic milestone for NSIL and ISRO, as LVM3, is making its entry into the global commercial launch service market," according to ISRO.

The newest rocket is capable of launching a four tonne class of satellite to Geosynchronous Transfer orbit (GTO).

LVM3 is a three-stage vehicle with two solid motor strap-ons, a liquid propellant core stage and a cryogenic stage. 

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, NSIL, OneWeb India
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: How to Watch Live Stream
ED Freezes Fresh Deposits Worth Rs. 78 Crore After Raids at Premises of Razorpay, Chinese Loan Apps

Related Stories

ISRO's LVM3 to Launch With 36 Broadband Communication Satellites on Saturday
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.