The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has rescheduled the launch of its latest earth observation satellite, EOS-08, from August 15 to August 16, 2024. The satellite will be launched aboard the third and final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3).

ISRO Announces New Launch Date

On Monday, ISRO shared the updated launch schedule via its social media platform, X. The launch is now planned within a one-hour window starting at 9:17 AM IST on August 16, 2024. The space agency did not disclose the reason for this one-day delay, leaving speculations aside as to why the change was made.

Mission Objectives and Key Components

The EOS-08 mission carries significant objectives. It is designed to develop a microsatellite, create payload instruments compatible with the microsatellite bus, and introduce new technologies that will be utilized in future satellites. The mission's success is crucial as it marks the conclusion of the SSLV Development Project, clearing the way for operational missions that will be handled by Indian industry and NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

The satellite, which weighs approximately 175.5 kg, has a mission life of one year and is built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus. It is equipped with three payloads: the Electro-Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter. These payloads are set to play essential roles in various applications, such as satellite-based surveillance, disaster monitoring, environmental tracking, and fire detection.

Technological Advancements

The EOS-08 introduces notable advancements in satellite technology. It features an Integrated Avionics system that consolidates multiple functions into a single unit, offering up to 400 GB of data storage. Additionally, it includes components such as a structural panel embedded with a PCB, an embedded battery, and a flexible solar panel, all aimed at enhancing the satellite's efficiency and performance.

Final Developmental Flight

The SSLV-D3 mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. This mission is crucial as it signifies the completion of the SSLV Development Project, which has been instrumental in advancing India's capabilities in small satellite launch vehicles. Following this launch, SSLV is expected to transition into operational missions, supporting various future satellite deployments.