Oropouche Virus Surfaces in Europe: What You Need to Know

The Oropouche virus, also known as the "sloth virus," has been detected in Europe among travellers.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 August 2024 12:15 IST
Photo Credit: Pexels

Highlights
  • Oropouche virus detected in European travelers from Cuba, Brazil.
  • Virus causes Zika-like symptoms; pregnancy effects under investigation.
  • Risk of local transmission in Europe considered very low.
The Oropouche virus sometimes referred to as the "sloth virus," has made headlines in Europe for the first time. This emerging virus, previously confined to the Americas, has been detected in travellers returning from Cuba and Brazil. Cases have been reported in Spain, Italy, and Germany in recent months.

Understanding Oropouche Virus

Oropouche virus is a Zika-like pathogen that can cause symptoms such as sudden fever, muscle aches, rash, and eye pain. The disease, transmitted by midges and mosquitoes, typically leads to a mild illness for most people. However, in about 4% of cases, it can cause more severe neurological symptoms, including inflammation of the spinal cord and brain. The majority of those affected recover within a few days to a month.

Concerns have arisen about the virus's potential impact on pregnancy. Recent reports from Brazil suggest a possible link between the Oropouche virus and adverse pregnancy outcomes, including pregnancy loss and microcephaly. However, the connection is not yet firmly established, and research is ongoing.

Transmission and Risk Factors

First identified in Trinidad and Tobago in 1955, the Oropouche virus has since caused outbreaks across South America and the Caribbean. It is primarily spread through bites from the midge species Culicoides paraensis and, to a lesser extent, mosquitoes. In Europe, where these vectors are not present, the risk of local transmission is very low. The virus does not spread directly from person to person, which further reduces the likelihood of outbreaks in Europe.

Precautions for Travelers

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) advises travellers to areas where the Oropouche virus is prevalent to take preventive measures. This includes using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and sleeping under insecticide-treated bed nets. While there is no vaccine for the Oropouche virus, these precautions can significantly reduce the risk of infection.

Although the exact risks associated with the Oropouche virus during pregnancy remain unclear, the safety recommendations for the Zika virus, which is known to cause similar issues, are also applicable to reduce the risk of both infections.

Further reading: Oropouche virus, Sloth Virus, disease outbreak, Europe, Travel Health

