Honor's AI-based eye-tracking feature will soon start rolling out globally. The Chinese tech brand introduced the feature for Honor Magic 6 Pro users in its home country at the beginning of the year. The advanced functionality lets users interact with their smartphones using their eyes. Users can perform various tasks through compatible apps just by gazing at the phone. Honor further confirmed that it is exploring more opportunities for its multimodal AI technology.

Honor to Roll Out Eye Tracking Feature to Global Devices

Through a press release on Tuesday, Honor announced that its eye-tracking technology will start rolling out in global markets outside China from August 27. This intent-based eye-tracking technology will be available on Honor Magic 6 Pro devices through the MagicOS 8 operating system.

Honor's innovative eye-tracking feature lets users engage with their smartphones through eye movements. Users can interact with their phone using their eyes to open notifications and apps.

Further, Honor has shared a three-minute-long YouTube video, highlighting how the technology has positively impacted Bernard Muller's life, who was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) 14 years ago. The short film produced by BBC Storyworks shows the way he is using eye-tracking technology for communication and his artwork.

Additionally, Honor confirmed that it is developing non-invasive brain-computer interface (BCI) technologies. The company claims that this technology will allow people to communicate with external devices using brain electrical signals, creating more possibilities for people with disabilities.

Honor Magic 6 Pro Price, Specifications

Honor unveiled the Honor Magic 6 series in China in January. The Honor Magic 6 Pro 5G is currently available in India with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage version.

The Magic 6 Pro 5G was launched in the country at the beginning of this month. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. and boasts a 6.8-inch LTPO display. The handset features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 180-megapixel periscope sensor, a 50-megapixel front camera, and is backed by a 5,600mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. It has an IP68-rated build for dust and water resistance.