Technology News
English Edition

A Massive Black Hole Starved Pablo’s Galaxy, Ending Its Star Formation

New Webb and ALMA observations show that a massive black hole shut down star formation in Pablo’s Galaxy by ejecting its cold gas. The findings suggest many early galaxies may fade through slow starvation rather than dramatic destruction.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 January 2026 22:40 IST
A Massive Black Hole Starved Pablo’s Galaxy, Ending Its Star Formation

Photo Credit: JADES collaboration

The young galaxy GS-10578 as seen by the JWST which was starved to death by its supermassive black hole

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Webb and ALMA reveal black hole winds stripping a young galaxy of gas
  • Powerful 400 km/s outflows expelled star-forming fuel
  • Study suggests early galaxies were starved, not blown apart
Advertisement

Scientists employing the James Webb Space Telescope and ALMA observations have revealed that a young galaxy, renamed Pablo's Galaxy in recognition of the astronomer who discovered it, was starved to death by a massive black hole at the center of the galaxy. Ranked as GS-10578, this young galaxy, as it was approximately 3 billion years after the Big Bang, is relatively massive. The galaxy ceased star formation some 11.5 billion years ago and has very little cold gas.

Black hole winds starve galaxy

According to the new research, Webb's data revealed powerful outflows from Pablo's Galaxy. The telescope saw gas winds streaming out at ~400 km/s, ejecting ~60 solar masses of gas per year. This is fast enough for the material to escape the galaxy's gravity. Even with 7 hours of ALMA observations, astronomers detected essentially no carbon monoxide – indicating the cold hydrogen gas needed for new stars has run out. In effect, the black hole repeatedly expelled the galaxy's remaining gas, gradually starving it of fuel for star formation.

Death by a thousand cuts

Scientists compare this situation to a cosmic 'death by a thousand cuts.' Jan Scholtz from Cambridge pointed out, "What surprised us was how much you can learn by not seeing something" — both Webb and ALMA detected almost no cold gas. Co-leader Francesco D'Eugenio added, "The black hole is killing this galaxy and keeping it dormant by cutting off its source of 'food.'" This implies that a lot of early galaxies might not be blown apart but rather starved by their black holes.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, ALMA, black holes, Galaxy Evolution, early universe, star formation, Astronomy research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Dhandoraa Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Drama Film Online
PSLV-C62 Failure Marks India’s First Space Launch Setback of 2026

Related Stories

A Massive Black Hole Starved Pablo’s Galaxy, Ending Its Star Formation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Variant Spied on Geekbench, Could Launch Soon
  2. Here's How Much the Motorola Signature Could Cost in India
  3. Flipkart Reveals Deals on Phones For its Upcoming Sale: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. PSLV-C62 Failure Marks India’s First Space Launch Setback of 2026
  2. A Massive Black Hole Starved Pablo’s Galaxy, Ending Its Star Formation
  3. Scientists Study 100 Possible Alien Signals as Arecibo’s Historic SETI Search Concludes
  4. Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G India Launch Seems Imminent After Smartphone Appears on Geekbench
  5. Battlefield 6 Season 2 Delayed to February as EA Extends Season 1
  6. CERT-In Urges Android Users to Update Smartphones After Google Patches Critical Dolby Vulnerability
  7. Apple Led Market as Global Smartphone Shipments Rose 2.3 Percent YoY in Q4 2025 Despite Growing Memory Shortage: IDC
  8. Red Magic 11 Air Design, Colour Options and Display Features Confirmed
  9. Motorola Signature Box Price in India, Launch Date Leaked Ahead of Arrival: Expected Specifications
  10. Dhandoraa Now Streaming on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Telugu Drama Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »