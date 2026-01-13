Technology News
Astronomers Find ‘Mystery Engine’ Powering Massive Nebula Around a Dead Star, Challenging Physics

Scientists described the moment as a rare “wow” discovery as the system lacks disc of material normally needed to drive such powerful outflows.

Updated: 13 January 2026 21:41 IST
Astronomers Find ‘Mystery Engine’ Powering Massive Nebula Around a Dead Star, Challenging Physics

Photo Credit: ESO/K. Iłkiewicz and S. Scaringi et al

VLT image shows a glowing bow shock surrounding the white dwarf RXJ0528+2838

Highlights
  • Rare shockwave found around a quiet white dwarf
  • Discovery challenges existing models of dead stars
  • Possible hidden energy source still unexplained
A supposedly quiet dead star has shocked astronomers after an unexpected shockwave was discovered glowing around it, which goes against existing theories. Scientists observed an enormous, bow-shaped cloud of gas surrounding RXJ0528+2838, a white dwarf star some 730 light-years away from Earth, at the Very Large Telescope in Chile. Such dramatic structures are normally associated with active stellar systems, not quiet remnants like this.

The discovery has set off intense discussion because the researchers believe it may change how scientists think about a dead star and its interaction with its surroundings over long stretches of time.

Rare Shockwave From a White Dwarf

According to a Nature Astronomy report, the shockwave was detected after earlier hints appeared in data from the Isaac Newton Telescope in Spain. Follow-up observations with the VLT's MUSE instrument confirmed that the glowing arc truly belongs to the RXJ0528+2838 system and is not a chance overlap with an unrelated cloud in space.

Scientists described the moment as a rare “wow” discovery because the system lacks the disc of material normally needed to drive such powerful outflows.

RXJ0528+2838 is a white dwarf remnant of a Sun-like star, drawing material from a companion; unusually, no disc forms, yet outward-flowing gas creates a bow shock against interstellar space material.

Mysterious Energy Source Powering White Dwarf's Shockwave

Researchers suggest strong magnetism funnels material onto the white dwarf without a disc, yet calculations predict activity, while the shockwave's size implies a nearly thousand-year duration, indicating an unknown energy source.

Future Large Telescope studies will seek similar systems, helping astronomers identify hidden shockwave energy sources and rethink stellar evolution models.

 

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

