Technology News
English Edition

James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe

A new JWST study finds early galaxies at redshift 6–10 may be nearly as old as the universe at that time. One galaxy even appears older than cosmic age estimates, potentially challenging the standard Lambda-CDM cosmological model.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2026 21:46 IST
James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe

Photo Credit: NASA

Image of the James Webb Space Telescope's first deep field.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • JWST finds galaxies nearly as old as the early universe
  • One distant galaxy appears older than cosmic age itself
  • Findings could challenge the standard Lambda-CDM model
Advertisement

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has obtained spectacular images of galaxies when the universe was only a few hundred million years old. Remarkably, a new study shows that these early galaxies are almost as old as the universe was at this time. Using the Bruzual and Charlot evolutionary synthesis models, astronomers investigated 31 such galaxies at redshift ≈7.3 and derived an average age of ~600 million years. One galaxy appears older than the universe-a result potentially sensational enough to topple the standard theory of cosmology.

Unexpectedly old galaxies

In the new study, researchers analysed JWST data on 31 galaxies at z≈6–10 (when the universe was only ~500–800 million years old). Their models even accounted for factors like dust and active black holes. They estimated the galaxies' average stellar age to be ~600 million years, nearly matching the universe's age at that time. In the most extreme case, one galaxy (JADES-1050323 at z=6.9) appears older than the universe itself. If confirmed, this would upend the standard Lambda-CDM cosmology. Other researchers have similarly noted “strong anomalies” in early JWST galaxies, hinting at unexpectedly old stellar populations.

Implications for cosmology

These findings join a pattern of surprising results from early-universe astronomy. For example, one survey found galaxies 12.5 billion light-years away already rich in heavy elements like carbon and oxygen – unusually chemically mature for that epoch. Other studies reported the existence of massive, evolved galaxies only a few billion years after the Big Bang. Together, these anomalies suggest galaxies formed and evolved much faster than standard models predict. If Webb's new age estimates hold up, the standard Lambda-CDM model may need revising.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: James Webb Space Telescope, JWST, early universe, Cosmology, Lambda-CDM, Galaxy Formation, Redshift, Dark matter, big bang, Astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 18 Pro Series Said to Launch at Last Year's Prices Despite Rising Component Costs
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February

Related Stories

James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Be Available via These E-Commerce Platforms
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Leaked Again: See Design and Colourways
  3. EA Teases Battlefield 6 Season 2 Content Ahead of February 17 Launch
  4. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  5. PS Plus Game Catalogue Will Reportedly Add Marvel's Spider-Man 2 This Month
  6. Infinix's Note 60 Lineup Will Feature Snapdragon Chips on Select Models
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Pricing, Specs Leak As Galaxy Unpacked Nears
  8. SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
#Latest Stories
  1. James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe
  2. SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  3. Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’
  4. Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4
  5. Android 17 Beta 1 Expected to Roll Out to Eligible Pixel Devices Soon: Expected UI Changes, Features
  6. Lumio Vision TVs to Receive Android 14 Update With Performance Improvements; Arc Projector to Follow
  7. Maruva Tarama OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. Hackers Use ClickFix Scam to Target Crypto Executive via Fake Zoom Meetings
  9. Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  10. The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »