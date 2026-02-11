James Webb Telescope Finds Galaxies Nearly as Old as the Early Universe

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has obtained spectacular images of galaxies when the universe was only a few hundred million years old. Remarkably, a new study shows that these early galaxies are almost as old as the universe was at this time. Using the Bruzual and Charlot evolutionary synthesis models, astronomers investigated 31 such galaxies at redshift ≈7.3 and derived an average age of ~600 million years. One galaxy appears older than the universe-a result potentially sensational enough to topple the standard theory of cosmology.

Unexpectedly old galaxies

In the new study, researchers analysed JWST data on 31 galaxies at z≈6–10 (when the universe was only ~500–800 million years old). Their models even accounted for factors like dust and active black holes. They estimated the galaxies' average stellar age to be ~600 million years, nearly matching the universe's age at that time. In the most extreme case, one galaxy (JADES-1050323 at z=6.9) appears older than the universe itself. If confirmed, this would upend the standard Lambda-CDM cosmology. Other researchers have similarly noted “strong anomalies” in early JWST galaxies, hinting at unexpectedly old stellar populations.

Implications for cosmology

These findings join a pattern of surprising results from early-universe astronomy. For example, one survey found galaxies 12.5 billion light-years away already rich in heavy elements like carbon and oxygen – unusually chemically mature for that epoch. Other studies reported the existence of massive, evolved galaxies only a few billion years after the Big Bang. Together, these anomalies suggest galaxies formed and evolved much faster than standard models predict. If Webb's new age estimates hold up, the standard Lambda-CDM model may need revising.