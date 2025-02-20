JWST Identifies Cooling Gas in Phoenix Cluster, Unlocking Star Formation Process

Observations from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) have revealed missing cooling gas in the Phoenix Cluster, a galaxy cluster located 5.8 billion light-years away. The discovery provides insights into how stars form despite the presence of a supermassive black hole at its core. Researchers have confirmed that the cluster contains the largest known reservoir of hot gas cooling at different rates.

JWST's Role in Identifying the Missing Cooling Gas

According to a study published in Nature, data from JWST's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) has allowed researchers to locate gas cooling at 540,000 degrees Fahrenheit (300,000 degrees Celsius). This gas was found trapped in cavities within the cluster, an area previously unobservable.

Michael McDonald, an astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and principal investigator of the study, told Space.com that earlier studies failed to detect this gas because only the extreme temperature ends of the spectrum were measurable.

Supermassive Black Hole and Star Formation in Phoenix Cluster

Despite a central black hole over 10 billion times the mass of the Sun, the Phoenix Cluster continues forming stars at an unprecedented rate. The discovery of trapped cooling gas helps explain this paradox.

The findings challenge previous assumptions about galaxy cluster cooling processes and suggest that similar techniques could be used to study other clusters. The researchers aim to apply these methods to further understand cooling mechanisms in space.