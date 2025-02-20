An exoplanet with extreme weather conditions, including iron rain and violent winds, has been identified around 900 light-years away. The planet, WASP-121 b, has been found to experience intense atmospheric activity, with wind speeds surpassing those of the strongest hurricanes known in the solar system. Astronomers studying this ultra-hot Jupiter have detected powerful jet streams that transport vaporised metals across different layers of its atmosphere, contributing to unique and complex weather patterns.

Atmospheric Phenomena Observed

According to a study published in Nature, observations were conducted using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile's Atacama Desert. The findings reveal that elements such as iron and titanium are carried across the planet by strong atmospheric currents, leading to complex weather patterns. Dr Julia Victoria Seidel, a researcher at Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur, said in an official press release that the planet's climate challenges existing meteorological understanding.

Violent Winds and Metal Rain

As reported, WASP-121 b belongs to a category of planets known as ultra-hot Jupiters. With a mass approximately 1.2 times that of Jupiter, it orbits its star in just 30 Earth hours. Due to its close proximity, the planet is tidally locked, meaning one side is exposed to continuous daylight while the other remains in perpetual darkness.

On the dayside, extreme temperatures cause metals such as iron to vaporise. These elements are then transported by high-speed winds to the nightside, where they condense and fall as liquid metal rain. A jet stream spanning half of the planet has also been detected, moving atmospheric material between the two hemispheres. Dr Seidel explained to [news source] that a separate flow in the lower atmosphere moves gas from the hotter to the cooler side, an unprecedented meteorological phenomenon.

Advanced Observations Using VLT

The ESPRESSO instrument on the VLT was used to study the atmosphere in detail, allowing scientists to map different atmospheric layers. Light from multiple telescopes was combined to analyse fainter details of the planet's atmospheric composition.

Tracking the movement of hydrogen, sodium, and iron provided insights into wind patterns at varying altitudes. Dr Leonardo A. dos Santos, a researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute, told [news source] that such detailed observations would be challenging with space telescopes, highlighting the importance of ground-based research.

A surprising discovery was the presence of titanium in the planet's atmosphere, which had not been detected in previous studies. Researchers believe that the element was hidden in deeper atmospheric layers. Dr Bibiana Prinoth, a researcher at Lund University, told [news source] that studying such distant planets in this level of detail is remarkable.

These findings contribute to the growing understanding of exoplanetary atmospheres, demonstrating the extreme and diverse conditions beyond the solar system.