Technology News
English Edition

Exoplanet WASP-121 b’s Atmosphere Features Iron Rains, Jet Streams, and More

Scientists have mapped the atmosphere of WASP-121 b, revealing iron rains, extreme winds, and unusual weather.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2025 17:00 IST
Exoplanet WASP-121 b’s Atmosphere Features Iron Rains, Jet Streams, and More

Photo Credit: ESO/M. Kornmesser/L. Calçada

Exoplanet WASP-121 b’s Extreme Iron Rains, Supersonic Winds, and Unique Weather Patterns Studied

Highlights
  • WASP-121 b has extreme iron rains and supersonic winds
  • Astronomers mapped its atmosphere using the VLT telescope
  • Unique jet streams and weather patterns were discovered
Advertisement

An exoplanet with extreme weather conditions, including iron rain and violent winds, has been identified around 900 light-years away. The planet, WASP-121 b, has been found to experience intense atmospheric activity, with wind speeds surpassing those of the strongest hurricanes known in the solar system. Astronomers studying this ultra-hot Jupiter have detected powerful jet streams that transport vaporised metals across different layers of its atmosphere, contributing to unique and complex weather patterns.

Atmospheric Phenomena Observed

According to a study published in Nature, observations were conducted using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile's Atacama Desert. The findings reveal that elements such as iron and titanium are carried across the planet by strong atmospheric currents, leading to complex weather patterns. Dr Julia Victoria Seidel, a researcher at Observatoire de la Côte d'Azur, said in an official press release that the planet's climate challenges existing meteorological understanding.

Violent Winds and Metal Rain

As reported, WASP-121 b belongs to a category of planets known as ultra-hot Jupiters. With a mass approximately 1.2 times that of Jupiter, it orbits its star in just 30 Earth hours. Due to its close proximity, the planet is tidally locked, meaning one side is exposed to continuous daylight while the other remains in perpetual darkness.

On the dayside, extreme temperatures cause metals such as iron to vaporise. These elements are then transported by high-speed winds to the nightside, where they condense and fall as liquid metal rain. A jet stream spanning half of the planet has also been detected, moving atmospheric material between the two hemispheres. Dr Seidel explained to [news source] that a separate flow in the lower atmosphere moves gas from the hotter to the cooler side, an unprecedented meteorological phenomenon.

Advanced Observations Using VLT

The ESPRESSO instrument on the VLT was used to study the atmosphere in detail, allowing scientists to map different atmospheric layers. Light from multiple telescopes was combined to analyse fainter details of the planet's atmospheric composition.

Tracking the movement of hydrogen, sodium, and iron provided insights into wind patterns at varying altitudes. Dr Leonardo A. dos Santos, a researcher at the Space Telescope Science Institute, told [news source] that such detailed observations would be challenging with space telescopes, highlighting the importance of ground-based research.

A surprising discovery was the presence of titanium in the planet's atmosphere, which had not been detected in previous studies. Researchers believe that the element was hidden in deeper atmospheric layers. Dr Bibiana Prinoth, a researcher at Lund University, told [news source] that studying such distant planets in this level of detail is remarkable.

These findings contribute to the growing understanding of exoplanetary atmospheres, demonstrating the extreme and diverse conditions beyond the solar system.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Exoplanet, WASP-121 b, Iron Rain, Supersonic Winds, Ultra-hot Jupiter, Astronomy, Space Research
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
James Webb Space Telescope Captures Sagittarius A Emitting Continuous Flares in Milky Way’s Core
Huawei Band 10 With SpO2 Sensor, 100 Workout Modes, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched

Related Stories

Exoplanet WASP-121 b’s Atmosphere Features Iron Rains, Jet Streams, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Officially DiscontinuesÂ These iPhone Models in India
  2. iPhone 16e With 6.1-Inch OLED Screen, A18 Chip Launched: See Price
  3. Nothing Phone 3a Series Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Launch
  4. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming for Free: Watch IND vs BAN Online
  5. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 17 - Feb 23): Baby John, Daaku Maharaaj, and More
  6. Apple's New iPhone 16e Uses Inferior Version of iPhone 16's A18 Chipset
  7. iPhone 16e Gets Apple's Proprietary C1 Cellular Modem With More Efficiency
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra May Soon Get Log Video Recording
  9. Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Ultra India Sale Date Tipped
  10. Deva OTT Release Reportedly Revealed: Where to Watch Shahid Kapoor's Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. JWST Identifies Cooling Gas in Phoenix Cluster, Unlocking Star Formation Process
  2. Tesla’s First EV Shipments Reportedly Expected at Mumbai Port Soon; Initial Sales in Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai
  3. Tecno Camon 40 Series Set to Debut at MWC 2025; Will Feature Upgraded Universal Tone
  4. Google Chrome for iOS Is Getting a ‘Search Screen with Google Lens’ Feature
  5. Exoplanet WASP-121 b’s Atmosphere Features Iron Rains, Jet Streams, and More
  6. Aashram Season 3 Part 2 OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch Bobby Deol Starrer Series
  7. The Last of Us Online Was 'Great' but Naughty Dog Had to Choose Between It and Intergalactic: Shuhei Yoshida
  8. Pixar’s Win or Lose Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  9. Bhoothaddam Bhaskar Narayana Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
  10. iPhone 16e Features a Binned Version of Apple’s A18 Chipset With Fewer Cores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »