Technology News
English Edition

Webb Telescope Unveils Hidden Process Behind Star Formation in Phoenix Cluster

New Webb Telescope data uncovers missing gas that enables star formation in the Phoenix cluster, solving a cosmic puzzle.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 February 2025 10:00 IST
Webb Telescope Unveils Hidden Process Behind Star Formation in Phoenix Cluster

Photo Credit: NASA

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to play a critical role in uncovering new aspects

Highlights
  • Webb identifies missing gas that enables star formation in the cluster
  • Mid-infrared data maps gas cooling at intermediate temperatures
  • Findings reshape understanding of galaxy cluster evolution
Advertisement

Researchers using NASA's James Webb Space Telescope have provided insights into the rapid star formation within the Phoenix galaxy cluster, a phenomenon that has puzzled scientists for years. The cluster, located 5.8 billion light-years from Earth, contains a supermassive black hole of roughly 10 billion solar masses, which typically suppresses star formation by heating surrounding gas. However, data from Webb, combined with observations from the Hubble Space Telescope, Chandra X-ray Observatory, and ground-based telescopes, have revealed cooling gas flows that fuel star birth, challenging long-held theories about galaxy cluster evolution.

Cooling Gas Mapped in Phoenix Cluster

According to findings published in Nature, spectroscopic data from Webb has provided a detailed map of cooling gas within the cluster. This cluster, located 5.8 billion light-years away, contains a supermassive black hole of approximately 10 billion solar masses at its core. In most clusters, such black holes release high-energy radiation that prevents gas from cooling enough to form stars. However, in the Phoenix cluster, an exceptionally high star formation rate has been observed, raising questions about the underlying process.

As reported by NASA, Michael McDonald, principal investigator of the study and an astrophysicist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, stated that previous observations had shown inconsistent cooling rates at different temperatures. He compared the process to a ski slope where more people arrive at the top via a lift than reach the bottom, implying that a key element of the process was missing.

Webb's Observations Reveal Missing Gas

As per the study, Webb has identified the intermediate-temperature gas that bridges the gap between the hottest and coldest phases of star formation. Observations using Webb's Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) confirmed that this gas, which measures around 540,000 degrees Fahrenheit, is distributed in cavities within the cluster. The presence of this cooling gas resolves inconsistencies in previous studies and provides a more complete picture of the cluster's star formation cycle.
Michael Reefe, lead author of the study and a researcher at MIT, explained that Webb's sensitivity allowed the detection of neon VI emissions, which are typically faint but clearly visible in the mid-infrared spectrum. He stated that this discovery provides a crucial tool for studying similar clusters and understanding star formation on a broader scale.

New Insights into Galaxy Cluster Evolution

Researchers now plan to apply these findings to other galaxy clusters to determine whether similar processes occur elsewhere. While the Phoenix cluster exhibits extreme characteristics, the methodology established through Webb's observations could offer insights into more common galaxy clusters. The ability to track gas cooling and star formation at intermediate temperatures represents a significant step forward in astrophysics.

The James Webb Space Telescope continues to play a critical role in uncovering new aspects of the universe, with these latest observations contributing to a more comprehensive understanding of galaxy cluster evolution and the mechanisms that drive star formation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: James Webb Telescope, Phoenix cluster, galaxy clusters
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Secures Ultra-Thin Glass Supplier for Its Upcoming Foldable Device: Report
Generations Aaj Kal on JioHotstar Brings Celebs and Parents Together for Heartfelt Talks

Related Stories

Webb Telescope Unveils Hidden Process Behind Star Formation in Phoenix Cluster
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioHotstar Subscription Plans: Price in India, Benefits, and More
  2. iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  3. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Might Arrive With These Camera Bar Designs
  4. Asus ExpertBook P5 (P5405) Review: Sleek and Sensible
  5. OnePlus Says It Won't Launch the OnePlus Open 2 in 2025
  6. Prowatch X With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Prowatch X With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched in India
  2. Webb Telescope Unveils Hidden Process Behind Star Formation in Phoenix Cluster
  3. Quantum Research Reveals Time May Not Always Move Forward
  4. Bacteria-Based Cellulose Bandage Speeds Up Plant Healing and Growth
  5. Animoca Brands, The Sandbox Join Web3 Alliance Group in Saudi Arabia
  6. NASA’s PRIME-1 Mission to Study Lunar Ice and Advance Moon Exploration
  7. YouTube Shorts Now Supports Veo 2 AI Model, Lets Users Create Standalone AI-Generated Videos
  8. Physicists Discover Singularities-Free Black Holes Using Pure Gravity
  9. Income Tax Bill 2025 Clarifies Virtual Digital Asset Definition, Includes NFTs: Key Details
  10. iQOO Neo 10R Charging Speed Revealed Ahead of March 11 Launch in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »