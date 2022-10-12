Technology News
loading

Epsilon Rocket Launch: Japan Sends Self-Destruct Order to Rocket After Failed Launch

Japan's Epsilon rocket, designed to launch in three stages, was taking several satellites into orbit on its sixth space mission.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 12 October 2022 14:59 IST
Epsilon Rocket Launch: Japan Sends Self-Destruct Order to Rocket After Failed Launch

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Kyodo

RAISE-3 had been due to orbit the Earth for at least a year

Highlights
  • It was Japan's first failed rocket launch since 2003
  • The solid-fuel Epsilon rocket has been in service since 2013
  • Epsilon rocket is smaller than country's previous liquid-fuelled model

Japan's space agency said it sent a self-destruct order to its Epsilon rocket after a failed launch on Wednesday because of a problem that meant the craft could not safely fly.

The unmanned rocket, designed to launch in three stages, was taking several satellites into orbit on its sixth space mission.

"The rocket can't continue a safe flight, because of the danger it would create if it falls on the ground," a JAXA official said in comments broadcast by TBS television network.

"So we took measures to avoid such an incident, and we sent the signal (to destroy the rocket)," he said, adding that information on the problem's cause was not immediately available.

Public broadcaster NHK and other media outlets said it was Japan's first failed rocket launch since 2003.

A JAXA livestream of the launch from Uchinoura Space Center in the southern Kagoshima region was interrupted and presenters said there had been a problem, without giving details.

The solid-fuel Epsilon rocket has been in service since 2013.

It is smaller than the country's previous liquid-fuelled model, and a successor to the solid-fuel "M-5" rocket that was retired in 2006 due to its high cost.

One of the satellites being carried by the rocket, called RAISE-3, had been due to orbit the Earth for at least a year, according to a NASA article about the launch.

Meanwhile, NASA is expected to make its third attempt to launch the Artemis I Moon mission in November. The US space agency had to return the SLS rocket, the most powerful ever designed by the agency so far, to its storage hangar in order to shelter it from the approach of Hurricane Ian last month.

The next possible launch windows - determined according to the positions of the Earth and the Moon - are from October 17 to 31, then from November 12 to 27, according to NASA.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epsilon, NASA
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Receive Premium Expansion in Late 2023: Report
Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity
Epsilon Rocket Launch: Japan Sends Self-Destruct Order to Rocket After Failed Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.