Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity

Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity

From Apple to Xiaomi, these are the handsets supported on Airtel's 5G network.

By ANI |  Updated: 12 October 2022 15:27 IST
Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity

Photo Credit: Realme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the 6th India Mobile Congress

Highlights
  • Airtel started rolling out its 5G services in eight cities in India
  • 5G network is capable of transmitting a large set of data at a high speed
  • The government intends to cover 5G services across India within 2 years

Airtel recently began rolling out its 5G services in eight cities in India, giving customers with compatible smartphones access to high-speed internet connectivity in the country. The operator has published a list of 116 handsets that support 5G connectivity on Airtel's network. On October 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 5G services at the 6th India Mobile Congress held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. With the formal launch of the 5G services, mobile users in India are eager to find about the compatibility of their devices. However, even if your handset is listed on the website, you may have to wait for a software update from your telecom operator before you gain access to 5G connectivity on your smartphone in India.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has come up with a guide to inform subscribers about handsets that are already 5G enabled by the original device manufacturers (ODM). It claimed that Airtel 5G Plus works on all 5G handsets. Airtel's guide has a list of 116 handsets - comprising Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, iQoo, Apple, OnePlus, and Samsung, among others - which are 5G enabled. The list also includes handsets of various manufacturers where the software update is needed.

You can check whether your smartphone has 5G compatibility on Airtel's dedicated webpage.

5G in India​

The central government intends to cover 5G services across the country within 2 years, said Union Electronics and Information Technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently at an event. The government in mid-August issued spectrum allocation letters to telecom service providers while asking them to prepare for the rollout of 5G services.

Earlier this month, Bharti Airtel said it had launched "Airtel 5G Plus" services in eight cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi - and would cover all of urban India in 2023.

Reliance Jio has also announced it will launch high-speed 5G telecom services by Diwali this year in multiple key cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Subsequently, it intends to expand its 5G network to each and every town, tehsil and talukas across the country by December of 2023, which is nearly 18 months from now.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. Compared with 3G and 4G, 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.

The 5G rollout is also expected to bring more development in remote data monitoring in sectors such as mining, warehousing, telemedicine, and manufacturing, among others.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Airtel, 5G, Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, iQoo, Apple
Epsilon Rocket Launch: Japan Sends Self-Destruct Order to Rocket After Failed Launch

Related Stories

Airtel 5G Rollout: Operator Publishes List of 116 Smartphones That Support Airtel 5G Connectivity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
#Latest Stories
  1. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  2. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  3. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  4. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  5. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  6. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  7. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  8. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  9. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  10. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.