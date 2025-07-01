Technology News
Japan Launches Final H-2A Rocket with GOSAT-GW Satellite to Monitor Climate and Oceans

On June 28, 2025, JAXA successfully launched the GOSAT-GW satellite aboard the final H-2A rocket from Tanegashima Space Centre.

Updated: 1 July 2025 22:00 IST
Japan Launches Final H-2A Rocket with GOSAT-GW Satellite to Monitor Climate and Oceans

Photo Credit: JAXA

GOSAT-GW has two main instruments: AMSR and TANSO

Highlights
  Japan's final H-2A rocket launches GOSAT-GW for dual climate and ocean monitoring
  GOSAT-GW joins IBUKI and SHIZUKU in Earth orbit with advanced AMSR and TANSO sensors
  Marks the end of H-2A's 25-year legacy with 98% success rate
Japan launched a satellite which is a dual purpose, for monitoring greenhouse gases and sea temperature. On Saturday, June 28, 2025, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) held its 50th and final launch of the H-2A rocket, launching the GOSAT-GW satellite of dual purpose to space. This mission lifted off from Ypshinobu Launch Complex (LP-1) in Japan at Tenegashima Space Centre at 10:03 p.m. IST. These satellites have been sent by Japan to observe the changes in water cycles and greenhouse gases.

JAXA's Dual Purpose Satellite Launch

According to JAXA, the Greenhouse Gas and Water Cycle Observation Satellite (GOSA-GW) is a very recent and significant effort of Japan to know about the effect of greenhouse gases and the changes in the cycle of rain. GOSAT-GW has joined the orbit of Earth with GCOM-W2, which is its predecessor, and was launched in 2012, known as SHIZUKU, whereas GOSAT-1, launched in 2009, is known as IBUKI. It is equipped with two main instruments.

More About GOSAT-GW

GOSAT-GW is equipped with two main instruments, the first is called the Advanced Microwave Radiometer (AMSR), and the other is known as the Greenhouse Gases Observation Sensor (TANSO). The former one will measure water cycles and sea surface temperature fluctuations, while the latter one is for monitoring components such as carbon dioxide in Earth's atmosphere for measuring climate change.

H-2A rocket of Japan has been capable of launching payloads into the geostationary orbit around Earth and also orbiting the Moon. JAXA also launched the Akatsuki spacecraft for studying Venus in 2010; however, the spacecraft failed to enter the orbit of Venus properly.

Japan's Successful Launch Operations

JAXA launched H-2A for the first time in 2001. With its 25 years in operation, the rocket experienced only a single failure, giving the spacecraft a 98% success rate. After 50 missions, the launch vehicle is now being retired to make way for the H3 rocket of Japan, offering comparable performance at a very reasonable cost.

 

Further reading: JAXA, GOSAT-GW, H-2A Rocket, Climate Satellite, Greenhouse Gases, Sea Surface Temperature, AMSR, TANSO, Japan Space Launch, SHIZUKU, GCOM-W2, H3 Rocket, Earth Observation
Vodafone Idea (Vi) Announces Rollout of 5G Services in 23 More Indian CIties
Qwen VLo Image Generation AI Model Released, Offers Image Generation and Editing for Free

Japan Launches Final H-2A Rocket with GOSAT-GW Satellite to Monitor Climate and Oceans
  1. OnePlus Buds 4 Review: The New Standard for Value ANC Earbuds
  2. Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Launched in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  3. OnePlus Open Gets Gets Latest OxygenOS Update in India With New Features
  4. Vi Non-Stop Hero Prepaid Plans Now Available in These Circles
  5. Vivo T4R 5G Price Range and Key Features Confirmed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Oppo K13 Turbo Series Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  7. iPhone 17 Pro Series Tipped to Come With These Three Camera Upgrades
  8. Vivo V60 to Launch in India Soon; Reportedly Spotted on TRDA Site
  9. Xiaomi 16 Ultra Teased; Could Launch Earlier Than Expected
  10. Acerpure Advance G Series TVs Launched in India With These Features
