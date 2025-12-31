Japan’s H3 Rocket Suffers Setback as Michibiki 5 Navigation Satellite Launch Fails

Japan's H3 rocket, flying in just its seventh mission ever, stumbled to deliver the Michibiki 5 navigation satellite to its intended orbit after launching from Tanegashima Space Center at 10:51 a.m. local Japan time (Dec. 21). The 4,800-kilogram satellite is one in a series that Japan has been developing to complement its GPS system for use over the Asia-Oceania region. “However, the second-stage engine's second ignition failed to start normally and shut down prematurely,” JAXA officials said, causing the mission to end in failure despite the rocket's initial smooth ascent.

JAXA's H3 Rocket Failure Delays Michibiki 5 Satellite Deployment, Prompting Investigation

According to a Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) report, the H3 lost its satellite payload, Michibiki 5, which would have expanded the existing four-satellite QZSS constellation also in orbit. The system is intended to be extended with an additional 11 satellites, providing Navigation in the Japan area and test service elsewhere. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries developed H3 as a successor to H-2A, which has been phased out after a 25-year life.

After a March 2023 debut failure and five successes, H3's second failure in seven missions prompted a JAXA-led investigation and apology.

Michibiki 5 Launch Failure Highlights Challenges in Expanding Japan's QZSS Navigation Network

The Michibiki 5 satellite, another name for which is QZS-5, was intended to improve Japan's domestic navigation network and work with GPS services. Instituted in 2010 with the Pathfinder satellite, QZSS provides accurate positioning and time information in urban locations where GPS signals are blocked, and offers broader regional navigation coverage.

Despite failure, JAXA stays committed to H3 and QZSS expansion, analysing second-stage malfunction to avoid setbacks and advance domestic launches.