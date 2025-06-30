Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced on Monday that it is rolling out its 5G services to 23 more Indian cities. The move follows the company's 5G services expansion in Bengaluru earlier this month. Previously, Vi's 5G network was available in Delhi, Mumbai, Patna, and Chandigarh. The latest expansion covers Vi's priority circles in the country. The rollout will take place in a phased manner. Vi's recharge plan with unlimited 5G access starts at Rs. 299.

Vi Rolling Out 5G Services in 23 More Indian Cities

Vi announced in a press release that it is extending its 5G services to 23 new Indian cities. The service will be available in Ahmedabad, Agra, Aurangabad, Kozhikode, Cochin, Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Malappuram, Meerut, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Rajkot, Sonepat, Surat, Siliguri, Trivandrum, Vadodara, and Vizag.

The company added that all 23 new cities included in Vi's 5G network cover all of its 17 priority circles in India. The rollout of 5G services in these cities will happen in phases. Once the service goes live, users in these cities with 5G-supported smartphones will be able to connect to Vi's 5G network.

Vi is offering unlimited 5G data on plans starting from Rs. 299, which is a prepaid plan with a validity of 28 days. Other prepaid options with unlimited 5G data include Rs. 349, Rs. 365, Rs. 579, Rs. 649, Rs. 859, Rs. 979, and Rs. 3,599. Meanwhile, postpaid 5G options start from Rs. 451 and go up to Rs. 1,201.

According to Vi, it is using AI-backed Self-Organising Networks (SON) technology to improve its network while utilising less energy. To accomplish this, Vi has teamed up with companies like Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung, which help Vi smoothly connect its 4G and 5G networks.

Previously, Vi confirmed that it plans to bring 5G services to all 17 priority circles by August this year.