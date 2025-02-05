Technology News
Japan's First Space Launch of 2025 Sends Michibiki 6 Navigation Satellite into Orbit

Japan successfully launched the Michibiki 6 navigation satellite aboard an H3 rocket, further advancing its QZSS network.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 February 2025 19:00 IST


Photo Credit: JAXA



  • Michibiki 6 satellite launched aboard Japan’s H3 rocket
  • The satellite will enhance Japan’s Quasi-Zenith Satellite System
  • The H3 rocket’s fifth launch marks another success for JAXA
Japan successfully launched a navigation satellite on Sunday, marking the country's first space mission of 2025. The H3 rocket lifted off from Tanegashima Space Center at 3:30 a.m. EST carrying the Michibiki 6 satellite. The launch vehicle, developed by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, placed the 4,900-kilogram spacecraft into a geostationary transfer orbit 29 minutes after liftoff. The satellite is set to enhance Japan's Quasi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS), which has been operational since November 2018.

Michibiki 6 to Strengthen Japan's Navigation System

According to space.com, Michibiki 6 is expected to improve satellite-based navigation services in Japan and nearby regions. As said in a statement by Japan officials, the QZSS, designed to work alongside the United States' Global Positioning System (GPS), enhances positioning accuracy, particularly in urban and mountainous areas where GPS signals may be obstructed. The system's expansion aims to provide better location services across Asia-Oceania, reinforcing Japan's capabilities in satellite positioning.

H3 Rocket Gains Momentum After Initial Failure

The H3 rocket used for this mission is Japan's next-generation launch vehicle, intended to replace the aging H-2A series. This was the fifth flight of the H3, which initially failed during its maiden launch in March 2023, resulting in the loss of an Earth observation satellite. Since then, all subsequent missions have been completed without issue.

Japan's Expanding Space Initiatives

Japan has been steadily advancing its space program, focusing on satellite navigation, communications, and deep-space exploration. Future launches are expected to strengthen the nation's technological presence in space, with plans to expand collaborations in both commercial and scientific ventures.

 


