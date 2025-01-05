Lake Mendota's Bacteria Are Stuck in an Evolutionary Loop, Finds Study

Seasonal variations in Lake Mendota in Wisconsin, US, appear to drive rapid evolutionary changes in bacterial species, as revealed through a long-term genetic study. Bacteria within the lake adapt to changing environmental conditions, with species undergoing significant genetic shifts over time. Despite these changes, many bacteria return to nearly identical genetic states each year, creating a cyclical pattern of evolution. The findings shed light on how microbial life responds to seasonal pressures, offering insights into broader ecological and evolutionary processes.

Bacterial Evolution Observed Over Decades

According to a study published in the Nature Microbiology journal, bacterial populations in Lake Mendota adapt to environmental shifts caused by the lake's seasonal changes. Researchers examined genetic material from a unique archive of 471 water samples collected over 20 years.

Each year, bacteria responded to varying conditions, such as algae blooms in summer and ice cover in winter. Strains within species competed based on their adaptability to specific conditions, leading to a repeated cycle of genetic change.

Impact of Extreme Weather Events

Unusual weather in 2012 provided additional insights into bacterial evolution. During that year, early ice melt, hotter temperatures, and reduced algae levels resulted in significant genetic changes in bacterial communities. Research revealed a notable shift in genes related to nitrogen metabolism among several species, indicating long-term genetic adaptations to these atypical conditions.

Implications for Climate Change

Robin Rohwer, a researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, told Phys.org that climate change may intensify such evolutionary responses, as extreme weather events become more frequent. These findings highlight the adaptability of microbial ecosystems to both gradual and abrupt environmental changes.

Advanced Techniques Unlock New Discoveries

The study, led by Rohwer and supported by computational resources at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, reconstructed bacterial genomes from fragmented DNA samples. With over 30,000 genomes analysed, this research represents one of the most extensive investigations into microbial evolution in a natural setting, offering valuable data for future studies.