Technology News
English Edition

Lake Mendota's Bacteria Are Stuck in an Evolutionary Loop, Finds Study

Microbes in Lake Mendota evolve seasonally, adapting to changing conditions yet returning to prior states

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 January 2025 08:04 IST
Lake Mendota's Bacteria Are Stuck in an Evolutionary Loop, Finds Study

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alice Triquet

Seasonal variations in Lake Mendota drive rapid evolutionary changes in bacterial species

Highlights
  • Lake Mendota bacteria evolve yearly, adapting to seasonal changes
  • Unique patterns show bacteria returning to similar genetic states
  • Study offers insights into climate-driven microbial evolution
Advertisement

Seasonal variations in Lake Mendota in Wisconsin, US, appear to drive rapid evolutionary changes in bacterial species, as revealed through a long-term genetic study. Bacteria within the lake adapt to changing environmental conditions, with species undergoing significant genetic shifts over time. Despite these changes, many bacteria return to nearly identical genetic states each year, creating a cyclical pattern of evolution. The findings shed light on how microbial life responds to seasonal pressures, offering insights into broader ecological and evolutionary processes.

Bacterial Evolution Observed Over Decades

According to a study published in the Nature Microbiology journal, bacterial populations in Lake Mendota adapt to environmental shifts caused by the lake's seasonal changes. Researchers examined genetic material from a unique archive of 471 water samples collected over 20 years.

Each year, bacteria responded to varying conditions, such as algae blooms in summer and ice cover in winter. Strains within species competed based on their adaptability to specific conditions, leading to a repeated cycle of genetic change.

Impact of Extreme Weather Events

Unusual weather in 2012 provided additional insights into bacterial evolution. During that year, early ice melt, hotter temperatures, and reduced algae levels resulted in significant genetic changes in bacterial communities. Research revealed a notable shift in genes related to nitrogen metabolism among several species, indicating long-term genetic adaptations to these atypical conditions.

Implications for Climate Change

Robin Rohwer, a researcher at the University of Texas at Austin, told Phys.org that climate change may intensify such evolutionary responses, as extreme weather events become more frequent. These findings highlight the adaptability of microbial ecosystems to both gradual and abrupt environmental changes.

Advanced Techniques Unlock New Discoveries

The study, led by Rohwer and supported by computational resources at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, reconstructed bacterial genomes from fragmented DNA samples. With over 30,000 genomes analysed, this research represents one of the most extensive investigations into microbial evolution in a natural setting, offering valuable data for future studies.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lake Mendota, bacteria, biology, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
First-Ever Female Burial with Weapons, Believed to Be a Warrior, Discovered in Hungary
Lake Mendota's Bacteria Are Stuck in an Evolutionary Loop, Finds Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
  2. Space Debris Crashes in Kenya, Experts Investigate Potential Rocket Link
#Latest Stories
  1. Lake Mendota's Bacteria Are Stuck in an Evolutionary Loop, Finds Study
  2. First-Ever Female Burial with Weapons, Believed to Be a Warrior, Discovered in Hungary
  3. JUNO Neutrino Detector Nears Completion, Set to Begin Operations in 2025
  4. Tristan da Cunha: The Remote Island Shaped by Volcanic Forces and Rich Ecosystems
  5. Search for Elusive Missing Link Black Holes Continues as Omega Centauri Observation Turns Out to Be a Dud
  6. Five Dwarf Galaxies Found in a Rare Alignment, Challenges Current Cosmic Models
  7. Solar Wind from Sun's Large Coronal Hole Could Create Auroras This Weekend
  8. Space Debris Crashes in Kenyan Village, Suspected Rocket Stage Part Identified
  9. Newly Discovered Oxygen Reaction Existed in Primitive Atmosphere, Sheds Light on Origin of Life
  10. Full Moons of 2025: Dates, Supermoons, Lunar Eclipses, and Key Celestial Events
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »