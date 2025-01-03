The site of Alexander the Great's decisive Battle of the Granicus against the Persian Empire appears to have been uncovered in northwest Turkey. Archaeologists have pinpointed the location roughly 10 kilometres north of Biga, where the famed confrontation occurred in 334 B.C. This victory allowed Alexander to establish a critical foothold in Persian territory, marking a pivotal moment in his campaign and reshaping the trajectory of ancient history. Evidence unearthed at the site includes remains of the ancient city of Hermaion, believed to have been Alexander's final encampment before the battle.

Findings Based on Historical and Scientific Evidence

According to a report by Live Science, the team led by Reyhan Körpe, an archaeology professor at Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University, carried out extensive research to validate the battlefield's location. Historical records describing the terrain were compared with modern geomorphological studies. These studies revealed that the Granicus River's path has remained largely unchanged since ancient times, while nearby marshy areas were ruled out as potential sites for the battle.

Further supporting the discovery were findings from Hermaion, including graves unearthed by local farmers in 2024. Among these, human bones discovered on a hillside believed to have housed Persian Greek mercenaries were examined. While the absence of grave markers suggests an informal burial, tests are ongoing to determine the age and cause of death of the remains.

Next Steps in Excavation

Plans for geophysical surveys and detailed digs have been announced to explore the site's deeper layers and provide more insights into this historic confrontation. The team's work offers a glimpse into Alexander's military strategy and the broader impact of his campaigns on ancient civilisations.