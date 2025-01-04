Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test

SpaceX will use Starship to launch 10 model Starlink satellites in space as part of its seventh test flight.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 January 2025 10:36 IST
SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test

Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX has received a launch licence from the US FAA for its Starship Flight 7 test

Highlights
  • Starship will make its first attempt to deply payloads in space
  • SpaceX is currently preparing for its Starship Flight 7 test
  • The Elon Musk-led firm plans to conduct the test later in January
Advertisement

Elon Musk's SpaceX said on Friday its upcoming Starship test flight would include the rocket's first attempt to deploy payloads in space by releasing 10 model Starlink satellites, a key demonstration for Starship's potential in the satellite launch market.

"While in space, Starship will deploy 10 Starlink simulators, similar in size and weight to next-generation Starlink satellites as the first exercise of a satellite deploy mission," SpaceX said in a blog post on its website.

The Starship flight from SpaceX's sprawling Boca Chica, Texas facilities, tentatively planned for later this month, will mark the seventh demonstration in a test-to-failure style of rocket development where the company tests new upgrades with each flight.

In October, Starship's "Super Heavy" first stage booster returned to its launch pad's giant mechanical arms for the first time, a milestone for its fully reusable design.

The rocket's sixth test flight in November, attended by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, achieved similar mission objectives - besides the landing of Super Heavy, which was forced to target a water landing on the Gulf of Mexico because of a launchpad problem.

Starship is the centerpiece of SpaceX's future satellite launch business - an area it currently dominates with its partially reusable Falcon 9 - as well as Musk's dreams to colonize Mars.

The rocket's power, stronger than the Saturn V rocket that sent Apollo astronauts to the moon in the last century, is key for launching huge batches of satellites into low-Earth orbit and is expected to rapidly expand the company's Starlink satellite internet network.

SpaceX is under contract with NASA to land U.S. astronauts on the moon later this decade using Starship.

Musk, SpaceX's founder and CEO, has become a close ally of Trump who has made getting to Mars a more prominent goal for the incoming administration.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starship
Microsoft Plans to Invest $80 Billion on AI-Enabled Data Centres in Fiscal 2025

Related Stories

SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series India Launch Scheduled For This Date
  2. Redmi Note 14 Series, Watch 5, Buds 6 Pro Global Launch Date Confirmed
  3. OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R Official Magnetic Cases Revealed Ahead of Launch
  4. GTA 6 Could Generate Over $1 Billion From Pre-Orders Alone, Analysts Say
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX's Starship to Deploy Mock Starlink Satellites in Flight 7 Test
  2. Microsoft Plans to Invest $80 Billion on AI-Enabled Data Centres in Fiscal 2025
  3. Astronomers Seek Binary Supermassive Black Holes in Galactic Centers
  4. Ancient Battle Site Between Alexander the Great and Ancient Persians Discovered in Turkey
  5. Polar Vortex Could Bring Freezing Temperatures to the US, Be the Coldest in a Decade
  6. Bird-Inspired Wing Design Could Boost Performance of Aeroplanes, Claims Study
  7. Biggest Dinosaur Trackway in the UK With More Than 200 Footprints Reportedly Discovered
  8. Common Noctule Bats Use Warm Winds to Migrate More Than 1000 km Across Europe, Claims Study
  9. Black Myth: Wukong's Delay on Xbox Caused by Optimisation Issues on Series S, Says Game Science CEO
  10. Volcanic Activity in Yellowstone Is Shifting in the Northeast Direction, Study Finds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »