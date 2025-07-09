The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 features a larger FlexWindow.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Unpacked Event Ends There was no mention of the rumoured tri-fold smartphone, as Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year draws to a close. Tecno is expected to beat the South Korean tech firm to become the first company to introduce a G-shaped foldable phone.
2025-07-09T20:41:37+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Pricing The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 is priced at $349 and the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic costs $499. Customers can also purchase the Galaxy Watch Ultra in a new blue colourway, at $649.
2025-07-09T20:35:53+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung's One UI 8 Supports Gemini Voice Search Users can access Gemini from their Galaxy Watch 8 with the One UI 8 Watch, according to the company. It's unclear whether older Galaxy Watch models will also support this feature when they get the latest watch operating system update.
2025-07-09T20:31:02+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Unveiled The new Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic runs on One UI 8 Watch, and it features support for Gemini voice assistant. It also supports Sleep Coaching, Bedtime Guidance, Vascular Load, and other health related features that are tailored to users health information.
2025-07-09T20:24:22+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE Launched A more affordable Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will also be available for $899, and it features a smaller FlexWindow that resembles last year's Galaxy Z Flip 6 model.
2025-07-09T20:19:25+0530
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications Revealed Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 starts at $1,099, according to the company.
2025-07-09T20:17:14+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Z Flip 7 With Edge-to-Edge FlexWindow UnveiledIt's now time for the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is equipped with a new FlexWindow. Motorola and other brands already introduced large windows surrounding the outer cameras last year, so Samsung is playing catch up here. The company says the FlexView screen allows users to access the Now Bar and Gemini features.
2025-07-09T20:13:28+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Pricing The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced at $1,999, and it will go on sale later this month. The company is now accepting preorders for the handset. We can expect to learn more about pricing in other regions soon, including India.
2025-07-09T20:09:59+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Revealed The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is powered by a custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip that offers up to 38 percent improved CPU performance and up to 41 percent NPU performance compared to its predecessor, according to the company. It is equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera, and has a 4,400mAh battery.
2025-07-09T20:06:15+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: More About the Galaxy Z Fold 7 A lot of the Galaxy AI features such as the Now Bar from One UI 7 are present on the new Galaxy Z Fold 7. Samsung says it will store on-device data for AI features at a per-app level, using a new feature called KEEP to protect user privacy.
2025-07-09T20:02:16+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Gemini Features on Samsung's New DevicesGoogle SVP for Platforms and Devices Rick Osterloh showcases some of the new Gemini features coming to the new Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.
2025-07-09T19:52:36+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: One UI 8 Debuts on Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Other New Devices One UI 8, which is based on Android 16, will debut with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and other Samsung devices unveiled at today's Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung says it will integrate new AI features into its new foldable devices, and well as other devices that will receive the One UI 8 update.
2025-07-09T19:47:41+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Unveiled Samsung's Won-Joon Choi, (President and COO, MX Business) unveils the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It's much slimmer than last year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 model. The company is showcasing it's new hinge used on the handset, which is said to offer a more resilient display and improved durability. It also features a 200-megapixel primary camera on the outside, along with an ultrawide and a telephoto camera.
2025-07-09T19:41:39+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: TM Roh Takes The Stage Samsung President & Head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics TM Roh takes the stage and highlights some of the technologies previously introduced by the company, as well as its Galaxy AI features.
2025-07-09T19:35:00+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked BeginsAfter weeks of anticipation, Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked event of the year has begun. Keep an eye out for the latest announcements from the company here, as the next generation of foldable phones and smartwatch models are unveiled. You can also check the Gadgets 360 website for detailed stories about these devices.
2025-07-09T19:31:10+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Unpacked Begins in 10 MinutesLess than 10 minutes remain before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off and we’re expecting to see several new devices make their debut at the event. These include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE, and the Galaxy Watch 8 series. Get ready to tune in to the event, and stay tuned for more updates!Here’s a quick refresher on how to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 livestream
2025-07-09T19:20:20+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: A Look at Samsung’s New Exynos 2500 ChipsetA new Exynos chip was unveiled by Samsung last month, as the successor to last year’s Exynos 2400 SoC. The timing of the launch suggests that the Exynos 2500 chipset will be introduced with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7. According to Samsung, the Exynos 2500 chip offers up to 15 percent better CPU performance, and 39 percent faster on-device AI performance. It also offers support for emergency calling and texting using low Earth orbit satellites. Here’s all you need to know about the Exynos 2500 chip from Samsung
2025-07-09T18:49:20+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Watch Owners Get Access to One UI 8 Watch BetaYou don’t have to wait for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 to be available to try out the new One UI 8 Watch software, especially if you already have last year’s wearables. Samsung reportedly rolled out the One UI 8 Watch beta for the Galaxy Watch 7 and first generation Galaxy Watch Ultra. According to a report, the company could also bring the Now Bar that was introduced with the One UI 7 update to its smartwatches.Find out more about the One UI 8 Watch beta for last year’s models here
2025-07-09T18:20:10+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series to Feature Gemini Support?According to recent leaks, the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series will offer support for Google’s Gemini voice assistant directly on the smartwatch. A teaser image that surfaced online indicates that the device will prompt users to “Ask Google Gemini” on the watch screen. The news comes shortly after Google announced it would phase out support for the Google Assistant in favour of Gemini. Here’s all you need to know about access to Gemini on the Galaxy Watch 8 series
2025-07-09T17:48:49+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung’s Recent Advisory Asked Users to Activate Anti-Theft FeaturesA couple of weeks ago, Samsung published an advisory that asked users with compatible Galaxy devices to enable new anti-theft features that arrived with the One UI 7 update. These include Identify Check, Security Delay, and older ones such as Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock. These safety features are built on top of Google’s safeguards, and protect users when a thief manages to learn their device passcode.Have you enabled these security features on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone?
2025-07-09T17:28:23+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Said to Arrive Without Metal Camera RingsWhile last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 (and the Galaxy S25 series) was launched with colour-coordinated rings around the outer cameras, its successor might arrive without them. The rings were said to have been dropped from the final mass production version of the Galaxy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. However, it’s best to treat these claims with a touch of scepticism, as Samsung has yet to official reveal the design of it’s next flagship foldable phone.Find out why Samsung might have decided against using metal camera rings this year
2025-07-09T17:00:39+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Will Samsung Tease Its Tri-Fold Smartphone Today? The Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition was launched as the first tri-fold smartphone last year, and Samsung has yet to introduce a rival to the large handset. While we’ve seen several prototypes from Samsung over the years, animation files spotted on the One UI 8 beta indicate that the first tri-fold smartphone from the company could be teased at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event tonight. Here’s what we know about Samsung’s first tri-fold smartphone
2025-07-09T16:38:09+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 8 Series SpecificationsWondering what the new Galaxy Watch Series 8 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will bring to the table? A report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will sport a 1.47-inch display, while the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic will be available with in a 1.34-inch display. Customers might also be able to purchase a larger version of the Galaxy Watch 8 with a 1.47-inch display. All three models are expected to run on an Exynos W1000 chip, and sport a Sapphire Glass display.Read about the anticipated specifications of the Samsung upcoming smartwatches
2025-07-09T16:13:24+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to Get Price Hike in India?Will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 arrive with a substantial price hike in India? A recent report indicates that Samsung’s next book-style foldable phone will be more expensive than the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at launch. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to compete with the Vivo X Fold 5, which is expected to launch in India on July 14. OnePlus previously announced that it had no plans to launch a new foldable phone in 2025.Here’s how much the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 might cost in India
2025-07-09T15:43:23+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: New AI, Security Features Could Arrive on One UI 8Android 16 is already available for Google Pixel smartphones, and Samsung’s upcoming foldables are expected to be the first handsets to launch with Android 16 out-of-the-box. They are also expected to feature Samsung’s One UI 8 skin, along with new features. According to a report, One UI 8 might improve the AI-powered Audio Eraser feature with support for real time editing. Samsung is also expected to introduce new security features to protect on-device AI tools running on its smartphones, with the One UI 8 update.Here’s how Samsung might revamp its Audio Eraser feature with One UI 8
2025-07-09T15:19:47+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE Specifications LeakedDetails of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE have already leaked via a listing on a retailer’s website that was spotted by a tipster. The entries for these handsets give us an idea of what to expect in terms of hardware specifications, features, and even the design of the next foldable phones from Samsung. Details about these phones as well as their prices are likely to be announced later tonight, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Read about the leaked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Z Flip 7 FE specifications
2025-07-09T14:57:28+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Will Tecno Beat Samsung to Launch a G-Shaped Foldable? Samsung is also rumoured to tease the arrival of a tri-fold smartphone that will rival the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Edition at its Galaxy Unpacked event. While Huawei’s phone folds in the form of an S, Samsung’s model is said to have a G-shaped fold. However, a recent report suggests that Transsion’s Tecno is also planning to launch the purported Tecno Phantom Ultimate G Fold tri-fold phone this month, and it could arrive before Samsung’s next-gen foldable phone. Find out more about Tecno’s rumoured tri-fold foldable here
2025-07-09T14:37:42+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: How to Watch the Event LivestreamYou don’t have to be in New York to watch the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event tonight. You can tune in to Samsung’s YouTube channel to watch the launch event live when it begins at 7:30pm IST. Make sure to keep an eye on our live blog of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event for leaks and other details related to the upcoming devices, including the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and Galaxy Watch 8 series.Here’s how you can watch the Galaxy Unpacked live from your devices
2025-07-09T14:20:30+0530
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 LIVE: Pre-Reservations for Foldables, Watch Ahead of every Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung allows customers to pre-reserve its upcoming devices by paying a certain fee. In India, customers can pre-reserve the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, or the Galaxy Watch 8 series for a refundable amount of Rs. 1,999. The company is offering a Rs. 5,999 voucher to customers who pre-reserve the book-style foldable phone and the smartwatch, and a Rs. 3,999 voucher for the clamshell-style foldable phone.
2025-07-09T13:50:04+0530
Samsung Unpacked 2025 Live: Six Hours Until the Galaxy Unpacked Event Begins Samsung is gearing up to launch new foldables at its Galaxy Unpacked event, and only a few hours remain until the next generation of foldable phones is unveiled. We're going to quickly recap all the leaked information related to the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, in our upcoming updates on the blog. We're also expecting information on One UI 8, which is based on Android 16, and arriving with the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip handsets later today.
2025-07-09T13:32:49+0530
Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 kicked off on Wednesday, and the South Korean technology firm announced its latest Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold smartphones alongside new Galaxy Watch models. The new hardware includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The company's book-style foldable is a lot thinner than its predecessor, and it runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now available in a new colourway. The company didn't give us a sneak peek at its first tri-fold smartphone at the event, which was rather disappointing.
You can keep up with all of Samsung's announcements at Galaxy Unpacked on Gadgets 360, where we've covered the company's new foldable phones and smartwatch models, as well as the One UI 8 update, which is based on Android 16. You can also follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube as we share the latest updates from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement
Advertisement