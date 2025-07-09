Samsung's second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2025 kicked off on Wednesday, and the South Korean technology firm announced its latest Galaxy Flip and Galaxy Fold smartphones alongside new Galaxy Watch models. The new hardware includes the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The company's book-style foldable is a lot thinner than its predecessor, and it runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor. Samsung has also unveiled the Galaxy Watch 8 and Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is now available in a new colourway. The company didn't give us a sneak peek at its first tri-fold smartphone at the event, which was rather disappointing.

