Tata Motors on Wednesday announced a collaboration with Dolby Laboratories in a move that will see the expansion of in-car entertainment solutions on the Harrier.ev. Dolby Atmos will soon be available, enabling consumers to experience the spatial audio technology on the electric vehicle (EV). It will complement Harman's JBL Black audio system which the Tata Harrier.ev is equipped with, powered by an 8-channel amplifier and presented as a premium in-car entertainment solution.

Dolby Atmos Comes to Harrier.ev

In a press note, Tata Motors announced that Dolby Atmos will enable a multi-dimensional audio experience on the Harrier.ev. It will be compatible with applications such as Audible and Gaana, available and integrated into the built-in infotainment system through the Arcade.ev app store.

The Dolby Atmos technology takes advantage of fixed speaker placements and seating arrangements in the EV to ensure that each instrument and note is experienced with accuracy. Tata Motors said it can deliver “studio-quality sound”. It is said to offer better audio quality when listening to music, podcasts, and more.

Tata Motors has equipped the Harrier.ev with a Harman JBL Black audio system. It comprises four 6.5-inch speakers and four tweeters on the front and rear doors, respectively, a centre-channel speaker on the dashboard, two high fidelity mid-range speaker units, and a subwoofer which produces bass in the boot of the EV — completing the 10-speaker setup.

The audio system on the Harrier.ev is powered by an 8-channel amplifier. The vehicle also features JBL audio modes which enable drivers to tailor the listening experience as per their preference.

However, Tata Motors is not the first automotive company in India to bring Dolby Atmos to its EVs. In December 2024, Mahindra and Mahindra also announced a partnership with Dolby Laboratories to integrate Dolby Atmos experiences on its range of electric-origin SUVs including the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.

Launched in India last month, the price of Harrier.ev in India begins at Rs. 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Adventure 65 variant which has a 65kWh battery pack and a 3.3kW portable charging cable.