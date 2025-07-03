Technology News
  NASA's Perseverance Grinds Into 'Weird' Martian Rock to Uncover Signs of Ancient Habitability

NASA's Perseverance Grinds Into ‘Weird’ Martian Rock to Uncover Signs of Ancient Habitability

Perseverance rover investigates a strange Martian rock, uncovering water-rich clay and feldspar traces.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 3 July 2025 22:45 IST
NASA's Perseverance Grinds Into ‘Weird’ Martian Rock to Uncover Signs of Ancient Habitability

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

Perseverance rover studies Mars rock Kenmore for signs of water-rich minerals and

Highlights
  • Perseverance grinds into Mars rock to reveal clues of ancient habitabilit
  • Manganese hydroxide detected for the first time in Martian rock samples
  • Feldspar was discovered in Kenmore, mirroring minerals found on Earth
NASA's Perseverance rover has begun drilling into a rock on Mars as it tries to collect more information about the Red Planet's ancient environment. The Rover could help in finding the answers to the most-asked question: Mars was previously habitable. Previously, the rover abraded a spot called “Kenmore”, a rocky outcrop in Jezero Crater. The rover took away the outer layer, which exposed the unadulterated material below. This method, which involves mechanical grinding and puffs of nitrogen gas, allowed scientists to study rock interiors that have been protected from wind, radiation, and dust for billions of years. The mission represents a move from reconnoitering to examining, applying advanced technologies to detect stones of a bygone era, past water, and possibly life.

Perseverance Uncovers Water-Rich Minerals in Stubborn Mars Rock, Aiding Future Exploration Plans

As per a NASA report, the Kenmore rock proved unexpectedly difficult. “It vibrated all over the place, and small chunks broke off,” stated Ken Farley, Perseverance's deputy project scientist. Despite the challenge, the team managed to expose enough of the surface for analysis. Instruments like WATSON and SuperCam revealed clay minerals—hydrated compounds containing iron and magnesium, suggesting prolonged water exposure. These findings align with Jezero Crater's history as a river delta and lakebed, making it a prime site for biosignature exploration.

Additional SHERLOC and PIXL measurements verified the presence of feldspar and atomically dispersed manganese – a first for the Martian samples. Why they were important: They grew in water-rich environments, a hint that the red planet had a more watery past. The rover's instruments will also be used to assess whether such rocks could be exploited in future human missions, extracting fuel or constructing habitats. “The data we're getting now is what we'll use to position ourselves so that future missions don't land on uncooperative rocks,” Farley mentioned.

Kenmore is the 30th rock that Perseverance has examined up close, and the rover continues to drill and seal core samples that might someday be brought back to Earth. Yet the future of Mars Sample Return (MSR) overall is uncertain, with a proposed NASA budget for Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 under the Trump Administration cutting the campaign. All the same, the present mission still is serving up important bits of Mars's geologic and possibly habitable past.

 

Further reading: Perseverance rover, Mars exploration, ancient habitability, clay minerals, NASA, Jezero Crater
