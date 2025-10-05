Technology News
English Edition

Lunar Samples Reveal Far Side of the Moon Is Cooler Than Near Side

Chang’e 6 samples show the far side of the moon is cooler, revealing differences deep into its interior.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 October 2025 15:00 IST
Lunar Samples Reveal Far Side of the Moon Is Cooler Than Near Side

Photo Credit: NASA

Lunar samples reveal the moon’s far side interior is cooler, extending differences beyond its surface.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Chang’e 6 samples show the far side is cooler than the near side
  • 180°F thermal difference found in mantle rocks
  • The near side is richer in heat-producing elements
Advertisement

New findings from China's Chang'e 6 mission reveal that the moon's hidden far side is a far cooler interior than its Earth-facing near side. It denotes a deepening of a long-standing lunar mystery. In June 2024, samples collected from the South Pole–Aitken basin gathered by NASA's Apollo missions specified that temperatures were about 180°F lower than near-side rocks. Scientists mention that this difference offers the first evidence that the moon's interior is not aligned. In addition, researchers mention that the discovery can alter our understanding of how heat-producing elements shaped lunar evolution billions of years ago.

Lunar Study Links Far Side's Cooler Interior to Uneven Element Distribution and Ancient Impacts

As per a Nature Geoscience report, the rock pieces brought back by Chang'e 6 are believed to be around 2.8 billion years old. When hot lava from deep inside the moon slowly cooled down and became solid, these pieces were formed. To comprehend them, scientists used computer models with satellite data. This helped them to trace out the original temperature of the rocks when they formed. The results also depict that the far side of the moon may not have enough uranium, thorium, and potassium. Long ago, these components may have moved toward the near side, making it richer in heat.

Experts think the near side of the moon stayed hotter due to this uneven spread of elements for a longer time. Furthermore, the more volcanic activity made it smoother. On the contrary, the far side keeps it cooler, leading to more craters and also mountains.

Scientists think the imbalance is due to the huge asteroid impacts. A smaller sibling moon merging unevenly, or Earth's gravity affecting how elements were spread inside the moon.

Researchers mention these findings, leading to new clues to one of the moon's biggest mysteries. It is pointing out that differences between its near and far sides exist not just on the surface, however, deep within its interior.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: lunar samples, Chang’e 6, mantle temperature, planetary science, moon
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
SpaceX Prepares for October 13 Launch of Starship Flight 11, Final Test of Current Variant
One Piece Season 2 to Release on Netflix in Early 2026: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Lunar Samples Reveal Far Side of the Moon Is Cooler Than Near Side
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is When Apple Can Announce Its October Event
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Review: Gaming-Grade Hardware for Everyone
  3. Mars and Jupiter Probes on Watch as Interstellar 3I/ATLAS Nears Sun
  4. Samsung to Launch Special Edition of Its Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China
#Latest Stories
  1. Quantum Computers Achieve Unconditional Advantage Over Classical Machines, Study Shows
  2. NASA Advances Toward Artemis II Launch With Orion Stage Adapter Integration on SLS Rocket
  3. Lunar Samples Reveal Far Side of the Moon Is Cooler Than Near Side
  4. K For Kimbap Season 1, A Korean Docuseries Celebrating Food, Culture, and Memories, Now Streaming Online
  5. One Piece Season 2 to Release on Netflix in Early 2026: What You Need to Know
  6. Sahasam Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Narain and Babu Antony’s Comedy Movie Online
  7. Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One OTT Release: Pasupathy’s Gripping Thriller Coming Soon
  8. Tornado OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch This British Period Drama Online?
  9. JWST Reveals Stunning New Details About M87’s Supermassive Black Hole Jet
  10. Mars and Jupiter Probes Set to Monitor Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS During Its Sun Approach This Month
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »