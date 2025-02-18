ISRO's Chandrayaan-4 to Land on Moon and Bring Back Lunar Samples in 2027

India's space agency, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is advancing its lunar exploration programme with the Chandrayaan-4 mission, scheduled for launch in 2027. The upcoming mission is expected to go beyond Chandrayaan-3's achievements by not only executing a soft landing on the Moon's south pole but also collecting and returning lunar surface samples to Earth. The mission will involve a complex assembly of five modules launched using two rockets, a significant departure from previous lunar missions undertaken by ISRO.

Mission Details and Technological Advancements

According to reports, the Chandrayaan-4 mission will have a total mass of 9,200 kg, more than double the weight of its predecessor. The increased size necessitates the use of two Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rockets. These rockets will transport five separate modules into Earth's orbit, where they will be docked before embarking on their journey to the Moon.

As per statements made to ETV Bharat, ISRO Chairman V Narayanan mentioned that four of these modules will continue towards the Moon, with two ultimately making a landing. One module will remain on the lunar surface, while the other will carry samples back to Earth. This marks India's first attempt at a sample return mission, placing ISRO among the select group of space agencies that have successfully brought extraterrestrial material to Earth.

Lunar Polar Exploration and Global Collaborations

Reports indicate that the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission (LUPEX) is also a key focus for ISRO, aimed at enhancing scientific research in collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). This joint mission is expected to deploy a 250 kg rover, significantly larger than the 25 kg rover used in Chandrayaan-3.

Other planned missions include the Venus mission and an upgraded Mars Orbiter Mission, reflecting India's continued commitment to deep space exploration. Additionally, Chandrayaan-5 has been mentioned as a future initiative, though specific details regarding its objectives remain undisclosed.