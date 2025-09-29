Technology News
NASA Faces Uncertainty Over Space Plane Missions to ISS Before Its Deorbit

The International Space Station faces deorbiting by 2030, and hopes for a shuttle-style visit by Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser are growing slim.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 September 2025 23:00 IST
Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s contract changes delay Dream Chaser’s planned ISS mission, raising questions

Highlights
  • NASA’s revised contract leaves Dream Chaser missions to the ISS uncerta
  • The ISS is scheduled for deorbit in 2030, narrowing the launch window
  • SpaceX and Northrop Grumman continue ISS servicing
A low Earth orbit presence is scheduled to be deorbited about 2030. At that point in 2020, riding high on expectations, was a much vaunted new yet familiar reusable “space plane” that would dock with the ISS as part of what studies were calling shuttle-style access. But a recent modification to NASA's contract with Sierra Space now raises questions about whether that visit will ever happen. The dream of another spaceplane rendezvous may be fading and could soon fall off the schedule, as obstacles accumulate and deadlines loom.

Contract Changes and Dream Chaser's Uncertainty

According to Space, NASA has altered its contract with Sierra Space, and as a result, the corporate entity sponsoring the robotic Dream Chaser craft, some cargo missions to the ISS are no longer assured. The earlier contract called for Sierra Space to fly a minimum number of cargo missions with Dream Chaser and its companion module, Shooting Star.

The ISS Timeline and Future Prospects

The ISS is set for deorbit in 2030. The time during which Dream Chaser can make it to and help the station is closing. NASA could still order flights if the vehicle completes its free-flight demonstration, but with less certainty, that possibility is more speculative.

And private companies, including SpaceX and Northrop Grumman, are already servicing the ISS in accordance with current contracts. While NASA is planning for the post-ISS era, the space agency is also working to foster private space stations in low Earth orbit that can replace the ageing outpost.

But as the clock ticks, the dream of another spaceplane rendezvousing with the ISS hits a growing set of technical, financial and scheduling obstacles. Unless things alter course quickly, the vision may be exactly that a vision.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: space, NASA, SPACEX, Earth
