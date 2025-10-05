One Piece Season 2 to Release on Netflix in Early 2026: What You Need to Know

One Piece, the Netflix live-action adaptation, is coming back for Season 2, officially titled One Piece: Into the Grand Line, and fans will likely have to wait until early 2026 to catch it. The tale begins with the pirate Monkey D. Luffy and his band of Straw Hat crew members as they embark on a treacherous mission to find the mythical Grand Line, which some believe is nothing more than a legend, but this ragtag group hopes to prove otherwise.

When and Where to Watch

Netflix has confirmed that the second season of the live-action adaption will be avialable in early 2026. However, the streaming giant has not revealed the exact streaming date of the One Piece: Into the Grand Line.

Trailer and Plot

On One Piece Day in Tokyo, a teaser for the series was released, teasing what's to come in the next season. The plot of the series focuses on a band of pirates in their ventures toward the "One Piece" treasure, along with bizarre islands and fearsome enemies amongst the Grand Line, including Baroque Works and Marine Captain Smoker. It also sees the arrival of fan-favourite Tony Tony Chopper, a reindeer-boy as smart as he is cute.

Cast and Crew

The main cast is back, with Iñaki Godoy as Luffy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Mackenyu as Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The voice joining the cast are: Mikaela Hoover, Callum Kerr, Julia Rehwald and Katey Sagal. The series is produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix.

Reception

Season 1 was well received, with an audience approval rating of 8.3 based on IMDb. The series received good reviews for its faithful adaptation and fun storytelling.