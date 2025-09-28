Technology News
English Edition

Artemis 2 Orion Capsule Named “Integrity” for Upcoming Moon Flyby

NASA’s Artemis 2 astronauts named their Orion capsule “Integrity,” reflecting trust and unity for a 10-day lunar flyby, the first crewed Moon mission since Apollo 17.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 September 2025 19:00 IST
Artemis 2 Orion Capsule Named “Integrity” for Upcoming Moon Flyby

Photo Credit: NASA

Artemis 2 will launch atop NASA’s powerful Space Launch System, marking a major step in lunar missions

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Orion spacecraft “Integrity” chosen by Artemis 2 astronaut crew
  • First crewed lunar-adjacent mission since Apollo 17 in 1972
  • Name reflects trust, humility, respect, and global teamwork
Advertisement

NASA astronauts of the Artemis 2 mission announced the name of their Orion ship on September 24, 2025: Integrity. The crew selected it as a symbol of trust, humility, respect, and candor, all of which they think humanity requires to return to deep space. In the first mission in ten days, Artemis 2 will carry four astronauts around the moon and this will be the first crewed trip to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission in 1972.

Naming and Symbolism

According to NASA, along with mission specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen, pilot Victor Glover, and commander Reid Wiseman, the name was chosen during the crew quarantine at NASA's Johnson Space Center. They took a number of alternatives and then chose Integrity to pay tribute to thousands of engineers, scientists and planners who facilitated the mission. NASA observes that the word displays the basics of trust, respect, candor and humility that bind the international team under the company. The name also puts emphasis on the combined complexity of the operations and the spacecraft of the Artemis program.

Mission Profile

Artemis 2 will ride atop NASA's Space Launch System and carry the Integrity capsule on a loop around the Moon and back to Earth over roughly ten days. Unlike later missions, it will not attempt a lunar landing or stable orbit. Instead, it will serve as a test flight, validating spacecraft systems in deep space and advancing toward Artemis 3, which aims to land crew near the moon's south pole in 2027. The mission follows the tradition of crewed spacecraft naming by their first astronauts — for example, the inaugural Crew Dragon capsule was named Grace. Artemis 2 will be the first crewed lunar-adjacent flight since Apollo 17 in 1972.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Artemis 2, NASA, Orion spacecraft, Integrity, Moon mission, lunar flyby, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, Xiaomi 17 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Rear Display
Amazon Sale 2025: Best Deals on Home Theatre Systems From Boat, Zebronics, Sony and More Brands

Related Stories

Artemis 2 Orion Capsule Named “Integrity” for Upcoming Moon Flyby
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Junior OTT Now Streaming Online: What to Know About Sreeleela and Kireeti Reddy's Romantic
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches NROL-48 for NRO’s Proliferated Satellite Architecture
  2. Bizarre New Computer Mouse Designs Aim to Cut Wrist Injuries, Scientists Say
  3. Artemis 2 Orion Capsule Named “Integrity” for Upcoming Moon Flyby
  4. SpaceX Launches IMAP, CGO, SWFO-L1 to Probe Solar Frontier and Space Weather
  5. Study Reveals How Humans Touch Unfamiliar Objects, Shaping Human–Robot Interaction Research
  6. NASA Targets February 2026 Window for Historic Artemis 2 Moon Mission
  7. NASA’s Chandra Finds Black Hole Growing Beyond Known Limits
  8. Earth’s Oxygen Explains Mysterious Rust Formation on the Moon
  9. Maatonda Heluve Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Cast, Plot, and More
  10. Tulsa King Season 3 Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Sylvester Stallone Action Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »