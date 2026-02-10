Technology News
English Edition

NASA, SpaceX Delay ISS Mission Launch Due to Bad Weather

NASA and SpaceX have postponed the Crew-12 mission to the ISS from February 11 to no earlier than February 12 due to poor weather. The four-member international crew remains in quarantine as teams prepare Falcon 9 and Crew Dragon for launch.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 February 2026 22:31 IST
NASA, SpaceX Delay ISS Mission Launch Due to Bad Weather

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA and SpaceX now are targeting no earlier than 5:38 a.m. EST, Thursday, Feb. 12.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Crew-12 launch delayed one day due to unfavorable weather forecasts
  • Four international astronaut remain in quarantine at Kennedy Space Center
  • Mission supports long-duration science for future Moon and Mars flights
Advertisement

NASA and SpaceX announced on Monday that due to poor weather expected on February 11, when they will launch their mission to the International Space Station, the launch has been pushed to no sooner than February 12. The crew, comprising NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Jack Hathaway, ESA astronaut Sophie Adenot, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev, are currently quarantined at Kennedy Space Center, waiting on their next launch window.

Mission and Crew

According to official sources, Crew-12 is NASA's 12th rotational crew mission to the ISS. The mission will carry four astronauts on a science expedition and support research for future Moon and Mars missions. Jessica Meir will command the flight with Jack Hathaway as pilot. Meir (205 days in space) and Hathaway (a Navy pilot) will lead the crew. ESA's Sophie Adenot and Roscosmos's Andrey Fedyaev will serve as mission specialists. Adenot, on her first flight, was a French helicopter test pilot. Fedyaev, on his second mission, flew 186 days on Crew-6 in 2023.

Spacecraft and Launch Vehicle

The crew capsule for Crew-12's mission is scheduled to blast off atop SpaceX's two-part Falcon 9 launch vehicle from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral. The first stage consists of nine Merlin 1D engines rated at 845 kN of thrust apiece. It features grid fins and landing gear designed for reuse. The second stage sports a Merlin Vacuum Engine that propels the Dragon capsule to orbit. The Crew Dragon spacecraft is SpaceX's version of their Dragon 2 capsule. It has a crew capacity of up to seven and can dock automatically with the space station. Once done, it returns to Earth via a sea landing.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Crew-12, International Space Station, Falcon 9, Crew Dragon, Human spaceflight, ISS Mission, space launch delays
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Snapdragon X2 Elite vs Apple M5: Qualcomm's Chip Outdoes Apple Silicon in Multi-Core Benchmarks
Apple's Next AirPods Pro Model Tipped to Feature Cameras, Could Launch Without Price Hike

Related Stories

NASA, SpaceX Delay ISS Mission Launch Due to Bad Weather
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Brings Valentine's Day Deals on Tablets, Audio Products: See Offers
  2. Google Pixel 10a Listed on Retailer Websites With Pricing, Colour Options
  3. Oppo K14x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  4. iQOO 15R Confirmed to Launch in India Soon With This 1.5K AMOLED Display
  5. Playground Games Details New Forza Horizon 6 Features
  6. Nuuk Ren Pro Vacuum Review
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, SpaceX Delay ISS Mission Launch Due to Bad Weather
  2. Venus May Hide a Vast Underground Tunnel Formed by Ancient Volcanic Eruptions, Scientists Say
  3. Arc Raiders' Update 1.15.0 Adds New Event, Map Condition and Cosmetics
  4. Realme 16 Pro, Realme 15 Price in India to Be Hiked From February 11 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  5. Google Is Reportedly Bringing Personal Intelligence to NotebookLM
  6. Honor Magic 9 Series Tipped to Launch With Significant Battery Upgrade Over Magic 8 Models
  7. Databricks CEO Reportedly Highlights Existential Risk to SaaS Days After IT Market Crash
  8. iQOO Z11, iQOO Z11x Launch Appears Imminent as Both Handsets Visit China’s 3C Certification Database
  9. Google Pixel 10a Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of February 18 Launch
  10. Anthropic Sues Anthropic? AI Startup’s India Ambitions Face Legal Challenge Over Brand Confusion: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »