Technology News
English Edition

SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

NASA’s SPHEREx telescope observed a dramatic outburst from interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS after its October 2025 solar flyby. Infrared data revealed water vapor, carbon dioxide, methanol, methane, and cyanide, offering rare chemical insights into material formed in another star system.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2026 20:45 IST
SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS

Photo Credit: NASA

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope re-observed the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS on Nov. 30, 2025.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SPHEREx detects water and CO2 in 3I/ATLAS outburst
  • Interstellar comet brightens after October 2025 flyby
  • Infrared data reveal organics from another star
Advertisement

In the summer of 2025, the appearance of the sky through surveys was attributed to the appearance of a distant travelling object from outside our solar system, referred to as a comet. Comet 3I/Atlas successfully flew by the sun in October, but later became brighter as it revealed itself for detailed study. SPHEREx was able to record the outburst of the comet, indicating the presence of water and carbon dioxide within it.

Post-Perihelion Outburst

According to NASA, after its near-sun encounter, 3I/ATLAS was observed to have experienced an unexpected outburst. The object was seen to be erupting due to new observations made by NASA's SPHEREx as part of its infrared survey carried out in December 2025. “Comet 3I/ATLAS was full-on erupting into space in December 2025… causing it to significantly brighten,” Carey Lisse of the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, lead author of a study, was quoted as saying. The erupting parts include water vapour, carbon dioxide, and dust.

Chemical Clues from Afar

The SPHEREx data reveal comet materials that include water ice, carbon compounds, and organic molecules. Research scientists discovered the coma contained methanol, methane, and cyanide. The gas cloud contained high levels of carbon dioxide but contained minimal carbon monoxide, which indicated that 3I/ATLAS developed in a warm environment. Lisse explained that the comet's ices had undergone extreme heat treatment, which caused their release from the comet core so they resembled the chemical structure of common solar-system comets. The astronomical evidence provides researchers with an exceptional chemical analysis of untouched extraterrestrial material that originated from a different solar system.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Comet 3I ATLAS, interstellar comet, SPHEREx, NASA, Infrared Astronomy, Solar Flyby, Comet Outburst, organic molecules, Water ice, Carbon dioxide, Planetary Science, space exploration
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is Reportedly Coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue in February
Google Pixel 10a Store Page Suggests FaceTime Compatibility for iPhone Switchers: Here's What It Means

Related Stories

SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Renders Leaked Again: See Design and Colourways
  3. Nvidia GeForce Now for India Hands-On: Built to Impress
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Will Be Available via These E-Commerce Platforms
  5. PS Plus Game Catalogue Will Reportedly Add Marvel's Spider-Man 2 This Month
  6. Sony WF-1000XM6 Spotted in Comparison Images With These Design Changes
  7. EA Teases Battlefield 6 Season 2 Content Ahead of February 17 Launch
  8. Zeiss Aatma Lenses With Retro Design Unveiled in India: See Availability
  9. Instagram Might Take On Sora With Its AI-Powered Face Swap Feature
  10. Android 17 Beta 1 Is Coming Soon With These Anticipated Features, UI Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. SPHEREx Captures Dramatic Outburst of Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS
  2. Microsoft Warns AI Tools With Excessive Privileges Could Act as ‘Double Agents’
  3. Sony WF‑1000XM6 Leak Reveals Size Differences With WF‑1000XM5 and WF‑1000XM4
  4. Android 17 Beta 1 Expected to Roll Out to Eligible Pixel Devices Soon: Expected UI Changes, Features
  5. Lumio Vision TVs to Receive Android 14 Update With Performance Improvements; Arc Projector to Follow
  6. Maruva Tarama OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Hackers Use ClickFix Scam to Target Crypto Executive via Fake Zoom Meetings
  8. Heated Rivalry OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  9. The Maadhar Streaming Now on OTTPlus: Know Everything About This Tamil Short Thriller Film
  10. Anaganaga Oka Raju Now Streaming on OTT: What You Need to Know About This Telugu Comedy Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »